Business has picked up significantly on the PGA Tour as the league's best players have taken to TPC Sawgrass for the 2025 Players Championship. Following a tremendous signature event that created a ton of momentum to start the season, the PGA Tour's flagship event enters the weekend in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, one month before major championship season begins at the 2025 Masters.

Scottie Scheffler, the two-time reigning champion at The Players, entered as the favorite to become the first golfer in history to three-peat this tournament. Scheffler has not been playing his best golf to start 2025, but he nevertheless sits six strokes back of the co-leaders, firmly in striking distance as Moving Day kicks off Saturday morning.

Speaking of solid performances to open play at TPC Sawgrass, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are both two back of the leaders with Round 3 beginning. McIlroy is seeking his second win of the young season, while Morikawa is looking to atone for a close loss last week while simultaneously picking up his first victory in a year and a half.

The co-leaders entering Moving Day are Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia, a pair of young up-and-coming stars who can undoubtedly make their mark if they can remain atop the leaderboard through the final 36 holes. Whether they will live up to their pedigrees remains to be seen, but both will have contingents of fans rooting for them at TPC Sawgrass.

There was hope that Tiger Woods would suit up for The Players; however, not only did he previously choose not to play in the tournament, the 15-time major champion announced Tuesday that surgery for a ruptured Achilles will keep him out of action indefinitely.

While attending The Players is a dream for many, simply being able to watch the event live from home or the office is an incredible treat each year, and we here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall action throughout the week. Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much of the 2025 Players Championship as possible from Thursday through Sunday.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, March 15

Round 3 start time: 8:25 a.m. [Tee times]

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on Fubo (Try for free)

Live stream: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. PGA Tour Live / ESPN+

Featured Holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16, 17)

Featured Groups

Round 4 -- Sunday, March 16

Round 4 start time: TBA

TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m. on Fubo (Try for free)

Live stream: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Live / ESPN+