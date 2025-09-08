The 2025 Procore Championship is more than just the first event of the FedEx Cup Fall schedule, it's also the last event before the Ryder Cup. Thus, many Americans teeing off at the Ryder Cup are in the Procore Championship 2025 field in order to stay sharp. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is among them as the Silverado Country Club will host this week's tournament, beginning on Thursday. Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay are some of the others you can make PGA bets on.

Scheffler is at +210 to prevail per the 2025 Procore Championship odds, with a massive gap between him and everyone else. Next on the PGA odds board are Russell Henley and Thomas, who are both at +1600, while Cantlay is at +1800 to utilize in golf bets. Max Homa is a two-time winner of this tournament but is a +4500 PGA longshot. Before locking in any 2025 Procore Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship.

2025 Procore Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Procore Championship: Henley (+1600), who has the second-shortest odds in the field and is a five-time PGA Tour winner, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Henley is coming off a runner-up at the Tour Championship but now finds himself at a course he has historically struggled at. Henley's played Silverado's North Course three times previously, with a 41st-place being his best finish as he missed the cut in the other two starts.

Another one of the model's surprising Procore Championship picks: Ben Griffin (+2500) makes a strong run at the title. Griffin has had a breakout season, collecting his first two PGA Tour victories earlier in the spring. His success hasn't stopped since then as he enters the 2025 Procore Championship with four straight top-12 finishes. He was ranked 68th in the world at this time a year ago but is now No. 17 and finished in the top 10 in the 2025 FedEx Cup standings.

Griffin has an all-around game as he ranks in the top 25 on tour in strokes gained: tee-to-green, scrambling, SG: putting and SG: total. Only two golfers have notched more birdies this season than the North Carolina native, and his scoring average (adjusted) is the sixth-best in the sport. There being eight golfers with equal or shorter odds than Griffin makes him an absolute steal as you shouldn't hesitate to include him in your Procore Championship picks.

How to make 2025 Procore Championship picks

2025 Procore Championship odds, favorites

(DraftKings odds subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +210

Russell Henley +1600

Justin Thomas +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Sam Burns +2000

Cameron Young +2200

J.J. Spaun +2200

Collin Morikawa +2500

Ben Griffin +2500

Maverick McNealy +2800

Harris English +3000

Akshay Bhatia +3500

Max Homa +4500

Davis Thompson +5000

Max Greyserman +5000

Jackson Koivun +6000

Michael Thorbjornsen +7000

Keith Mitchell +7000

Thorbjorn Olesen +7500

Alex Smalley +7500

Mark Hubbard +7500

Beau Hossler +8000

Patrick Fishburn +8000

Matt McCarty +8000

Gary Woodland +8000

Emiliano Grillo +9000

Taylor Moore +9000

Byeong Hun An +9000

Sahith Theegala +9000

Matt Kuchar +9000

William Mouw +10000

Vince Whaley +10000

Doug Ghim +10000

Victor Perez +10000

Cameron Champ +10000

Sami Valimaki +10000

Rico Hoey +10000

Nico Echavarria +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Luke Clanton +10000

Jesper Svensson +10000

Tom Kim +11000

Webb Simpson +12000

Sam Ryder +12000

Ricky Castillo +12000

Austin Eckroat +12000

Andrew Putnam +12000

Mac Meissner +12000

Kevin Roy +12000

Eric Cole +15000

Taylor Montgomery +15000

Carson Young +15000

Max McGreevy +15000

Kris Ventura +15000

Joel Dahmen +15000

Hayden Springer +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Seamus Power +17000

Ryo Hisatsune +17000

Harry Higgs +17000

David Skinns +20000

David Lipsky +20000

Tom Hoge +20000

Thomas Rosenmueller +20000

Chandler Phillips +20000

Takumi Kanaya +20000

Steven Fisk +20000

Ben Kohles +20000

Quade Cummins +20000

Noah Goodwin +20000

Nick Hardy +20000

Karl Vilips +20000

Justin Lower +20000

Joseph Bramlett +20000

Isaiah Salinda +20000

Ethan Fang +25000

Davis Riley +25000

David Ford +25000

Chan Kim +25000

Chad Ramey +25000

Patton Kizzire +25000

Adam Svensson +25000

Adam Hadwin +25000

Lanto Griffin +25000

Justin Hastings +25000

Jackson Suber +25000

Will Gordon +30000

Trevor Cone +30000

Ben Silverman +30000

Luke List +30000

Joe Highsmith +30000

Jeremy Paul +30000

Danny Walker +35000

Brandt Snedeker +35000

Martin Laird +35000

Henrik Norlander +35000

Greyson Sigg +35000

Zac Blair +35000

Trey Mullinax +40000

Brice Garnett +40000

Brian Campbell +40000

Adam Schenk +40000

Gordon Sargent +40000

Chesson Hadley +50000

Ben Martin +50000

Paul Peterson +50000

Chez Reavie +60000

Scott Piercy +60000

Peter Malnati +60000

Matt NeSmith +60000

Kevin Streelman +60000

Tim Widing +70000

Matthew Riedel +70000

Cristobal Del Solar +100000

Camilo Villegas +100000

Rafael Campos +100000

Nick Watney +100000

Kevin Velo +100000

John Pak +100000

James Hahn +100000

Hayden Buckley +100000

Philip Knowles +150000

Jonathan Byrd +150000

Harrison Endycott +150000

Frankie Capan III +150000

Will Chandler +200000

Taylor Dickson +200000

Austin Cook +200000

Tom Johnson +250000

Braden Thornberry +250000

Anders Albertson +250000

Mason Andersen +250000

Kaito Onishi +250000

Vince Covello +500000

Ryan Palmer +500000

Gunner Wiebe +500000

George McNeill +500000