2025 Procore Championship picks, best bets, odds, field: Surprising predictions by model that's hit 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the 2025 Procore Championship 10,000 times and revealed its PGA Tour golf picks
The 2025 Procore Championship is more than just the first event of the FedEx Cup Fall schedule, it's also the last event before the Ryder Cup. Thus, many Americans teeing off at the Ryder Cup are in the Procore Championship 2025 field in order to stay sharp. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is among them as the Silverado Country Club will host this week's tournament, beginning on Thursday. Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay are some of the others you can make PGA bets on.
Scheffler is at +210 to prevail per the 2025 Procore Championship odds, with a massive gap between him and everyone else. Next on the PGA odds board are Russell Henley and Thomas, who are both at +1600, while Cantlay is at +1800 to utilize in golf bets. Max Homa is a two-time winner of this tournament but is a +4500 PGA longshot. Before locking in any 2025 Procore Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship.
Now that the 2025 Procore Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2025 Procore Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Procore Championship: Henley (+1600), who has the second-shortest odds in the field and is a five-time PGA Tour winner, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Henley is coming off a runner-up at the Tour Championship but now finds himself at a course he has historically struggled at. Henley's played Silverado's North Course three times previously, with a 41st-place being his best finish as he missed the cut in the other two starts.
Henley's struggles off the tee this season may rear their head at a course which has added length this year. He ranks 159th on the PGA Tour in driving distance, and as a result, Henley is just 96th in strokes gained: off-the-tee. That then leads to tougher approach shots and disadvantageous spots on the green, and all of that mitigates his world-class putting. Considering his faults and poor history at this course, there are much better values to invest Procore Championship bets in.
Another one of the model's surprising Procore Championship picks: Ben Griffin (+2500) makes a strong run at the title. Griffin has had a breakout season, collecting his first two PGA Tour victories earlier in the spring. His success hasn't stopped since then as he enters the 2025 Procore Championship with four straight top-12 finishes. He was ranked 68th in the world at this time a year ago but is now No. 17 and finished in the top 10 in the 2025 FedEx Cup standings.
Griffin has an all-around game as he ranks in the top 25 on tour in strokes gained: tee-to-green, scrambling, SG: putting and SG: total. Only two golfers have notched more birdies this season than the North Carolina native, and his scoring average (adjusted) is the sixth-best in the sport. There being eight golfers with equal or shorter odds than Griffin makes him an absolute steal as you shouldn't hesitate to include him in your Procore Championship picks. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2025 Procore Championship picks
The model is also targeting two other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2025 Procore Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 Procore Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2025 Procore Championship odds, favorites
Get full 2025 Procore Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
(DraftKings odds subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +210
Russell Henley +1600
Justin Thomas +1600
Patrick Cantlay +1800
Sam Burns +2000
Cameron Young +2200
J.J. Spaun +2200
Collin Morikawa +2500
Ben Griffin +2500
Maverick McNealy +2800
Harris English +3000
Akshay Bhatia +3500
Max Homa +4500
Davis Thompson +5000
Max Greyserman +5000
Jackson Koivun +6000
Michael Thorbjornsen +7000
Keith Mitchell +7000
Thorbjorn Olesen +7500
Alex Smalley +7500
Mark Hubbard +7500
Beau Hossler +8000
Patrick Fishburn +8000
Matt McCarty +8000
Gary Woodland +8000
Emiliano Grillo +9000
Taylor Moore +9000
Byeong Hun An +9000
Sahith Theegala +9000
Matt Kuchar +9000
William Mouw +10000
Vince Whaley +10000
Doug Ghim +10000
Victor Perez +10000
Cameron Champ +10000
Sami Valimaki +10000
Rico Hoey +10000
Nico Echavarria +10000
Mackenzie Hughes +10000
Luke Clanton +10000
Jesper Svensson +10000
Tom Kim +11000
Webb Simpson +12000
Sam Ryder +12000
Ricky Castillo +12000
Austin Eckroat +12000
Andrew Putnam +12000
Mac Meissner +12000
Kevin Roy +12000
Eric Cole +15000
Taylor Montgomery +15000
Carson Young +15000
Max McGreevy +15000
Kris Ventura +15000
Joel Dahmen +15000
Hayden Springer +15000
Garrick Higgo +15000
Seamus Power +17000
Ryo Hisatsune +17000
Harry Higgs +17000
David Skinns +20000
David Lipsky +20000
Tom Hoge +20000
Thomas Rosenmueller +20000
Chandler Phillips +20000
Takumi Kanaya +20000
Steven Fisk +20000
Ben Kohles +20000
Quade Cummins +20000
Noah Goodwin +20000
Nick Hardy +20000
Karl Vilips +20000
Justin Lower +20000
Joseph Bramlett +20000
Isaiah Salinda +20000
Ethan Fang +25000
Davis Riley +25000
David Ford +25000
Chan Kim +25000
Chad Ramey +25000
Patton Kizzire +25000
Adam Svensson +25000
Adam Hadwin +25000
Lanto Griffin +25000
Justin Hastings +25000
Jackson Suber +25000
Will Gordon +30000
Trevor Cone +30000
Ben Silverman +30000
Luke List +30000
Joe Highsmith +30000
Jeremy Paul +30000
Danny Walker +35000
Brandt Snedeker +35000
Martin Laird +35000
Henrik Norlander +35000
Greyson Sigg +35000
Zac Blair +35000
Trey Mullinax +40000
Brice Garnett +40000
Brian Campbell +40000
Adam Schenk +40000
Gordon Sargent +40000
Chesson Hadley +50000
Ben Martin +50000
Paul Peterson +50000
Chez Reavie +60000
Scott Piercy +60000
Peter Malnati +60000
Matt NeSmith +60000
Kevin Streelman +60000
Tim Widing +70000
Matthew Riedel +70000
Cristobal Del Solar +100000
Camilo Villegas +100000
Rafael Campos +100000
Nick Watney +100000
Kevin Velo +100000
John Pak +100000
James Hahn +100000
Hayden Buckley +100000
Philip Knowles +150000
Jonathan Byrd +150000
Harrison Endycott +150000
Frankie Capan III +150000
Will Chandler +200000
Taylor Dickson +200000
Austin Cook +200000
Tom Johnson +250000
Braden Thornberry +250000
Anders Albertson +250000
Mason Andersen +250000
Kaito Onishi +250000
Vince Covello +500000
Ryan Palmer +500000
Gunner Wiebe +500000
George McNeill +500000