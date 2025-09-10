The 2025 Procore Championship is more than just the first event of the FedEx Cup Fall schedule, it's also the last event before the Ryder Cup. Thus, many Americans teeing off at the Ryder Cup are in the Procore Championship 2025 field in order to stay sharp. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is among them as the Silverado Country Club will host this week's tournament, beginning on Thursday. Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay are some of the others you can make PGA bets on. The first tee times come at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Scheffler is at +210 to prevail per the 2025 Procore Championship odds, with a massive gap between him and everyone else. Next on the PGA odds board are Russell Henley and Thomas, who are both at +1600, while Cantlay is at +1800 to utilize in golf bets. Max Homa is a two-time winner of this tournament but is a +5000 PGA longshot. Before locking in any 2025 Procore Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2025 Procore Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2025 Procore Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Procore Championship: Henley (+1600), who has the second-shortest odds in the field and is a five-time PGA Tour winner, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Henley is coming off a runner-up at the Tour Championship but now finds himself at a course he has historically struggled at. Henley's played Silverado's North Course three times previously, with a 41st-place being his best finish as he missed the cut in the other two starts.

Henley's struggles off the tee this season may rear their head at a course which has added length this year. He ranks 159th on the PGA Tour in driving distance, and as a result, Henley is just 96th in strokes gained: off-the-tee. That then leads to tougher approach shots and disadvantageous spots on the green, and all of that mitigates his world-class putting. Considering his faults and poor history at this course, there are much better values to invest Procore Championship bets in.

Another one of the model's surprising Procore Championship picks: Ben Griffin (+2500) makes a strong run at the title. Griffin has had a breakout season, collecting his first two PGA Tour victories earlier in the spring. His success hasn't stopped since then as he enters the 2025 Procore Championship with four straight top-12 finishes. He was ranked 68th in the world at this time a year ago but is now No. 17 and finished in the top 10 in the 2025 FedEx Cup standings.

Griffin has an all-around game as he ranks in the top 25 on tour in strokes gained: tee-to-green, scrambling, SG: putting and SG: total. Only two golfers have notched more birdies this season than the North Carolina native, and his scoring average (adjusted) is the sixth-best in the sport. There being eight golfers with equal or shorter odds than Griffin makes him an absolute steal as you shouldn't hesitate to include him in your Procore Championship picks.

The model is also targeting two other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2025 Procore Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world?

2025 Procore Championship odds, favorites

