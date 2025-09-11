The 2025 Procore Championship is not always on the radar of golf fans, but the first event of the 2025 fall season will feature a more robust field than usual thanks to the presence of 10 of the 12 members of the United States Ryder Cup team.

Everyone but Bryson DeChambeau (not a PGA Tour member) and Xander Schauffele (at home with his newborn son) will tee it up this week in Napa, California, to get some competitive reps before the Ryder Cup as the U.S. team looks to avoid a slow start at Bethpage Black.

That means Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Harris English, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay will all be in action, alongside the likes of Max Homa, Akshay Bhatia, Maverick McNealy and more.

With stronger field than usual, there is far more widespread interest in this year's Procore Championship and fans on the East Coast will be treated to some primetime golf featuring some of the best players in the world. For those also trying to keep up with the European team, which is at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship this week on the DP World Tour, it'll be a marathon to watch that in the morning and the PGA Tour's trip out west in the evening.

Because it isn't usually a big field event, the coverage for the Procore Championship will be a bit limited compared to most PGA Tour events -- including a lack of PGA Tour Live coverage on the weekend. Here's how you can watch the U.S. Ryder Cup squad in their last competitive tournament before the battle at Bethpage.

All times Eastern

2025 Procore Championship TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 6-9 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Live streaming: 6-9 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 3-9 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Live streaming: 1-4 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 3-9 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 6-9 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Live streaming: 6-9 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 4-9 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 6-9 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Live streaming: 6-9 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 4-9 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio