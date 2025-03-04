The PGA Tour schedule has two tournaments this week with the 2025 Puerto Rico Open playing opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The former will be held at Grand Reserve Golf Club's Championship Course in Rio Grande, and it's one of just seven courses on this year's PGA schedule that measure over 7,500 yards. Even with the length, low scores will be expected at the Puerto Rico Open 2025 as the last five winners have all shot 19-under-par or better, including last year's champion, Brice Garnett at 19-under.

Play tees off on Thursday, and despite his achievement a year ago, Garnett is a 40-1 long shot. The favorite in the latest 2025 Puerto Rico Open odds is Niklas Norgaard (18-1), with Ryan Gerard just behind him at 20-1. Pierceson Coody (25-1) is the only other golfer at 25-1 or shorter as he's coming off three straight top 10s on the Korn Ferry Tour.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open: Ryan Gerard, one of the top favorites at 20-1, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Gerard has made the cut in each of his last six PGA Tour events, including all five this year, but he hasn't truly threatened to win any of those tournaments. He has zero top 10s across this stretch, and for his PGA Tour career, the former UNC Tar Heel has just a pair of top 10s across 29 starts.

Gerard is solid with iron play but lacks length off the tee, which could be an issue this week. At 7,506 yards, Grand Reserve Country Club is the seventh-longest course on tour this season, and Gerard ranks 115th in driving distance -- all drives, as well as 107th in total driving efficiency. His work on the greens also leaves lots to be desired as Gerard is 91st on tour in putting average. For someone who has obvious holes in his game and has yet to see his name near the top of the leaderboard, there are far better options to utilize Puerto Rico Open 2025 bets on. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Matti Schmid, a 35-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Schmid is coming off a solid 18th-place finish at the Cognizant Classic and has had previous success at the Puerto Rico Open. He was in contention for winning it all a year ago as he entered the final round tied for second before a rough Sunday, but he still finished the tournament with a top 10 finish.

As the coastal course that Grand Reserve is, wind can often wreck shots off the tee. However, Schmid has the power to mitigate windy conditions as he ranks 30th in driving distance out of 184 qualified golfers. Those long drives often lead to advantageous putting opportunities, and Schmid takes advantage of those. The German ranks 18th on tour in total putting but ranks third amongst those in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open field. Few can combine Schmid's impressive course history with a game that suits this course, so he shouldn't be overlooked despite his long odds. See who else to pick here.

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 30-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title.

2025 Puerto Rico Open odds, favorites

Niklas Norgaard 18-1

Ryan Gerard 20-1

Pierceson Coody 25-1

Kevin Roy 28-1

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 28-1

Adam Svensson 28-1

Bud Cauley 28-1

Adam Schenk 30-1

Rico Hoey 30-1

Chan Kim 30-1

Matthias Schmid 35-1

Patrick Fishburn 35-1

Matt Wallace 35-1

Takumi Kanaya 40-1

Michael Thorbjornsen 40-1

Matthew Jordan 40-1

Lanto Griffin 40-1

Quade Cummins 40-1

Ben Kohles 40-1

Antoine Rozner 40-1

Brice Garnett 40-1

Henrik Norlander 45-1

Hayden Springer 45-1

Alejandro Tosti 45-1

Joseph Bramlett 45-1

Vince Whaley 45-1

Wesley Bryan 50-1

Chris Gotterup 50-1

Matteo Manassero 50-1

Thriston Lawrence 55-1

Angel Ayora 55-1

Carson Young 60-1

Jeremy Paul 60-1

Adrien Dumont De Chassart 60-1

Taylor Montgomery 60-1

Ricky Castillo 60-1

Karl Vilips 60-1

Chad Ramey 65-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 65-1

Garrick Higgo 70-1

Trey Mullinax 70-1

Dylan Wu 70-1

Rikuya Hoshino 70-1

Steven Fisk 70-1

Nick Hardy 70-1

Danny Walker 75-1

Cameron Champ 75-1

Robby Shelton 80-1

Kevin Chappell 90-1

Blades Brown 90-1

Tim Widing 90-1

Kevin Tway 90-1

William Mouw 100-1

Danny Willett 100-1

Justin Hastings 100-1

Tyler Duncan 100-1

Martin Laird 100-1

Zac Blair 100-1

Trace Crowe 125-1

Russell Knox 125-1

Chris Nido 125-1

Thomas Rosenmueller 125-1

Harry Higgs 125-1

Matthew NeSmith 125-1

Paul Peterson 150-1

Aaron Baddeley 150-1

David Lipsky 150-1

John Pak 150-1

Chesson Hadley 150-1

Carl Yuan 150-1

Brandt Snedeker 150-1

Taylor Dickson 150-1

Noah Goodwin 150-1

Norman Xiong 175-1

Scott Piercy 175-1

Matthew Riedel 175-1

Will Chandler 175-1

Davis Riley 175-1

Cristobal Del Solar 200-1

Chez Reavie 200-1

Ryan Brehm 200-1

Trevor Cone 200-1

William McGirt 200-1

Camilo Villegas 200-1

Hayden Buckley 225-1

Richy Werenski 225-1

James Hahn 250-1

Connor Williams 250-1

Braden Thornberry 250-1

Troy Merritt 250-1

Kevin Velo 250-1

Austin Cook 250-1

Jonathan Byrd 275-1

Sang-Moon Bae 275-1

Mason Andersen 300-1

Jason Dufner 300-1

Ryan Palmer 350-1

Bill Haas 350-1

Kieron Van Wyk 400-1

Adam Long 400-1

Anders Albertson 400-1

Ryan Armour 500-1

Robert Streb 500-1

Cody Gribble 500-1

Kaito Onishi 500-1

Philip Knowles 500-1

Sean OHair 500-1

Brett White 500-1

Ben Warian 750-1

Brian Stuard 750-1

Santiago De La Fuente 750-1

Tommy Gainey 750-1

Sung Kang 1000-1

Ben Crane 1500-1

Kelvin Hernandez 1500-1

Jim Herman 1500-1

Vince Covello 2500-1

Gustavo Rangel 2500-1

David Hearn 2500-1

Ben Polland 2500-1

George McNeill 2500-1

Max Kennedy 2500-1

Nick Watney 2500-1

Kyle Stanley 2500-1

Reinaldo Simoni 2500-1

Andrew Filbert 2500-1

