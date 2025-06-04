Rory McIlroy will return to the course for the first time since the PGA Championship when the 2025 RBC Canadian Open begins on Thursday at TPC Toronto. McIlroy completed the career grand slam at the Masters in April before struggling at the PGA Championship. He is the +450 favorite (risk $100 to win $450) in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open odds, while Ludvig Aberg is next on the PGA odds board at +1400. Aberg won the Genesis Invitational earlier this season, but he has not finished inside the top 10 since the Masters. Aberg has recorded three top-10 finishes this season and is priced at +140 to crack the top 10 this week.

Corey Conners has 10 top-25 finishes in 14 events played this season, and the Canadian is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour. He is a +2000 longshot in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open odds, but should you back him with your 2025 RBC Canadian Open bets? Conners is the highest ranked Canadian in the Official World Golf Ranking at No. 21 and is priced at +360 to finish inside the top five at TPC Toronto. Before making any 2025 RBC Canadian Open picks, you need to see the 2025 RBC Canadian Open predictions and best bets from golf expert Eric Cohen.

The host of Tuesday's Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube page, Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) and Ben Griffin to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge (+4500 w/o Scheffler).

Now, Cohen has focused his attention on the 2025 RBC Canadian Open field and locked in his best bets and top longshot sleepers.

Top 2025 RBC Canadian Open expert picks

One surprise: Cohen is completely fading McIlroy, even though he is the top favorite and a 29-time winner on the PGA Tour. McIlroy finally completed the career grand slam in April, but he is coming off a disappointing showing at the PGA Championship. He finished T47 after barely making the cut, and he will likely be more focused on next week's event than this one.

"This is a tune-up event for Rory, who is more so looking to play well in advance of revenge at next week's U.S. Open. While he has an incredible history in Canada, with two wins and four top-10s in four starts, I'm a little concerned about his irons, which have lost strokes in each of his last two solo events since The Masters. While McIlroy could very well finish in the top-5, he's a fade for me at this number in what should be a wide open event," Cohen told SportsLine. See who else to fade here.

Meanwhile, Cohen loves the value of Shane Lowry at +2200 (risk $100 to win $2,200) at FanDuel Sportsbook. Lowry missed the cut at the PGA Championship, but he has finished inside the top 25 in nine of his other 12 events this season. He is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and is one of the top golfers in the field this week.

"Lowry is third on Tour in approach this season behind Scottie Scheffler and two-time winner Sepp Straka," Cohen said. "He's already had two runner up finishes this season (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Truist Championship) and seems overdue for a win. I like the price relative to others at the top and wouldn't be too surprised if he lifts the trophy on Sunday." See who else to back here.

How to make 2025 RBC Canadian Open picks

Cohen has locked in his best bets for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open and has also selected an epic longshot who's priced over 60-1. This golfer is "a low-risk, high-reward situation."

Which golfers should you target for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, and which longshot could bring a huge payday of more than 60-1?

2025 RBC Canadian Open odds, field

(odds subject to change)



Rory McIlroy +450

Ludvig Aberg +1400

Corey Conners +2000

Shane Lowry +2200

Sam Burns +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3300

Luke Clanton +3500

Taylor Pendrith +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Harry Hall +4000

Thorbjorn Olesen +4500

Keith Mitchell +4500

Wyndham Clark +4500

Mackenzie Hughes +4500

Nick Taylor +5500

Kurt Kitayama +5500

Alex Noren +5500

Chris Gotterup +6000

Max Homa +6500

Jake Knapp +7000

Justin Rose +7000

Davis Riley +7000

Thomas Detry +7000

Gary Woodland +7500

Michael Thorbjornsen +7500

Matt Wallace +7500

Rasmus Hojgaard +7500

Eric Cole +7500

Johnny Keefer +7500

Kevin Yu +7500

Cameron Young +8000

Niklas Norgaard +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Matti Schmid +8000

Byeong Hun An +8000

Tom Kim +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Taylor Moore +9000

Vince Whaley +9000

Mark Hubbard +9000

Sam Ryder +10000

Nicolai Højgaard +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Erik van Rooyen +10000

Rico Hoey +11000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Ricky Castillo +11000

Doug Ghim +11000

Matt McCarty +11000

Jesper Svensson +11000

Victor Perez +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Patrick Rodgers +12000

Isaiah Salinda +12000

Andrew Putnam +15000

Trey Mullinax +15000

Adam Svensson +15000

Alejandro Tosti +15000

Karl Vilips +15000

Gordon Sargent +15000

Lee Hodges +15000

Steven Fisk +15000

Kevin Roy +15000

Quade Cummins +15000