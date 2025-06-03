The U.S. Open looms next week, but up first is the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, the top event north of the border for PGA players. The action tees off Thursday morning from TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are the top-two U.S. Open contenders, but only McIlroy is in the field this week after sitting out the Memorial Tournament last week, which Scheffler won. McIlroy is the clear-cut +450 favorite (risk $100 to win $450) in the latest 2025 RBC Canadian Open odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Should you pay that premium, or target a RBC Canadian Open longshot like Canadian Nick Taylor, who SportsLine's model likes this week at 50-1?

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, is up nearly $9,000 on PGA best bets since June of 2020. This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row --this year's PGA Championship and last year's U.S. Open. It also nailed Justin Thomas (20-1) as the winner in its best bets for the RBC Heritage in April.

Now that the 2025 RBC Canadian Open field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Here are three RBC Canadian Open best bets, based on the model's projections, to target:

Nick Taylor to win outright (50-1)

Taylor has put together a strong season with a win at the Sony Open and six other top-25 finishes, including a solo-fourth finish at the Memorial last week. Now he will look for his second victory at the RBC Canadian Open after he won in 2023, becoming the first Canadian to win his national open since 1954.

Harry Hall to finish top 5 (including ties) (+900)

The 27-year-old Englishman has yet to crack the top five this season, but does have three top-10 finishes, including a T6 at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May. He's made the cut in his prior two RBC Canadian Opens and has four sub-70 rounds in this event, and the model is labeling him one of the surprise top-five contenders this week at TPC Toronto.

Luke Clanton to finish top 10 (including ties) (+330)

The 21-year-old Florida State product has played in five PGA events this season and has a pair of top-20 finishes. In his last event, the Valspar Championship, he bounced back nicely from an opening-round 74 with a 69, 70 and 71 in Rounds 2-4.

Full RBC Canadian Open 2025 picks

