TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley is set to host the 2025 RBC Canadian Open beginning on Thursday, June 5. The RBC Canadian Open is the second-oldest non-major on the PGA Tour schedule, but this is the first time TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley will host the historic event. Rory McIlroy, a two-time winner of this event, headlines the 2025 RBC Canadian Open field, which also features defending champion Robert MacIntyre and 21 Canadians set to compete in the 114th playing of Canada's National Men's Open Championship.

According to the latest 2025 RBC Canadian Open odds, McIlroy is the +450 favorite (risk $100 to win $450) to finish on top of the leaderboard. He's followed by Ludvig Aberg (+1400), Corey Conners (+2000) and Shane Lowry (+2200) on the PGA odds board. Meanwhile, MacIntyre, who is +3300 to repeat, is fetching +300 to finish inside the top 10. Before making any 2025 RBC Canadian Open picks or golf parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen that pays out a staggering amount of more than $1 million on a $10 bet. You can also check out a full 2025 RBC Canadian Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed 15 majors, including the first two this year.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800), as well as Aaron Rai (2024 Wyndham Championship +3300), Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000) and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500) all to win.

Then, two weeks on the Early Wedge show, he nailed Ben Griffin (+4500) to top the leaderboard with Scheffler excluded. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top 2025 RBC Canadian Open parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the RBC Canadian Open 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's seven-leg PGA Tour parlay is Nick Taylor to finish in the top 10 for a +360 payout. Taylor became the first Canadian to win his national open in 69 years when he defeated Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. He has three top-10 finishes this season, which includes a victory at the Sony Open in January.

"I'm not quite sure how Taylor, who won this event two years ago with a 72-foot putt in a playoff and finished fourth in Dublin, OH, last week, is this far down the odds board," Cohen told SportsLine. "After all, he's already won at the Sony Open this season and has gained in three straight events on approach." See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

Cohen is also backing Keith Mitchell to finish in the top 20, a prop that returns +200. Mitchell has all the intangibles needed to be in contention this week at TPC Toronto. The 33-year-old ranks seventh on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: off the tee (0.622), 21st in greens in regulation percentage (68.75%) and 22nd in strokes gained: total (0.835).

"Since the Houston Open at the end of March, Mitchell has four top-20s in the six solo events he's played," Cohen pointed out. "He's usually very good off the tee and solid on approach, with the putter having been positive against the field of late." See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

