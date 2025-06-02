The PGA Tour heads to Canada as the RBC Canadian Open tees off from TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on Thursday, June 5. With the U.S. Open one week away, many of the top golfers on the PGA Tour are bypassing the RBC Canadian Open 2025 to rest and prepare for the third major of the year. But with Rory McIlroy highlighting the 2025 RBC Canadian Open field as a +450 favorite, his presence creates the opportunity for many longshots to consider those who don't enjoy playing favorites on betting sites.

Only four golfers are listed at shorter than 30-1 odds in the latest 2025 RBC Canadian Open odds, so which longshot should you target for online sports betting? Luke Clanton, a junior at Florida State, won the 2025 Ben Hogan Award, given to the nation's top collegiate golfer, and although he's winless in 13 career PGA Tour events, the model projects value in the 21-year-old as a 35-1 longshot in 2025 RBC Canadian Open bets. Along with Clanton, who are some other longshots to consider from the 2025 RBC Canadian Open field?

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- and the 2025 PGA Championship.

Luke Clanton (35-1)

Clanton is the No. 1-ranked amateur in the world, regardless of being a collegiate athlete or not. He earned his two-time First-Team All-American status at Florida State this year as a junior after being an honorable mention selection as a freshman. He's set numerous course records at Florida State and had the third-best average score in program history this year. He also holds the program record for scoring average, which he set last year.

Although it's only been 13 tournaments, Clanton has proven that he's ready to hang with the professionals. Clanton has two runner-up results on the PGA Tour and became the youngest player since Jordan Spieth in 2014 to finish runner-up at a PGA Tour event. Clanton finished second at the John Deere Classic at 20 years old in July 2024 and finished second at the RSM Classic in November. Clanton could become a household name on the PGA Tour one day, and at 35-1 odds, the model projects value in that first victory coming at the RBC Canadian Open.

Mackenzie Hughes (45-1)

The 34-year-old is a two-time PGA Tour winner and will be competing in his native country this weekend. Hughes, born in Ontario, may be more motivated to win in front of his fellow countrymen. He made his PGA Tour debut at the Canadian Open in 2012 at 21 years old. Hughes finished seventh at last year's RBC Canadian Open, and although this will be his first PGA Tour event at TPC Toronto, he has a lifetime of experience playing in Canadian conditions.

Hughes has two top-10 finishes over his last five RBC Canadian Open tournaments. Although he's winless on the PGA Tour this season, Hughes has been in contention multiple times, including finishing T2 in a playoff at the Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing T3 at the RBC Heritage. Hughes has +400 odds at Caesars Sportsbook for another top-10 result at the RBC Canadian Open.

Nick Taylor (55-1)

Like Hughes, Taylor will also be playing in his native country as a native of Winnipeg, Canada. Taylor, a five-time PGA Tour winner, will be entering his 298th PGA Tour event as he is one of the most experienced competitors in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open field. One of those five victories came at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023. It was one of the most dramatic finishes on the PGA Tour over recent years, with Taylor sinking a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to defeat Tommy Fleetwood, becoming the first Canadian in 69 years to win the RBC Canadian Open.

Taylor already has one victory this season, winning the Sony Open in Hawaii on January 12. Taylor ranks inside the top 30 on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained and is 11th on Par 4s this season, and given a weaker PGA Tour field this weekend than normal, the model sees Taylor as a live 55-1 longshot for 2025 RBC Canadian Open bets.

More 2025 RBC Canadian Open picks

