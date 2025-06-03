Rory McIlroy enters the 2025 RBC Canadian Open ranked second in the FedEx Cup standings after securing three victories and five top-10 finishes this season. He's a two-time winner of this event but is coming off a T-47 finish at the PGA Championship in May. McIlroy will certainly be among the top 2025 RBC Canadian Open contenders when play gets underway from TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on Thursday, June 5. The winner of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 will receive 500 FedExCup points.
McIlroy, a 29-time PGA Tour champion, is listed as the +450 favorite (risk $100 to win $450), according to the 2025 RBC Canadian Open odds. With a victory this week, McIlroy will join three-time RBC Canadian Open champions Tommy Armour, Sam Snead and Lee Trevino. He's followed by Ludvig Aberg (+1400), Corey Conners (+2000) and Shane Lowry (+2200) on the PGA odds board.
2025 RBC Canadian Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open: Robert MacIntyre, a two-time PGA Tour winner and the defending champion, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. MacIntyre secured his first PGA Tour victory with an improbable win at the RBC Canadian Open last season and has racked up three top-10 finishes already in 2025.
However, the 28-year-old has struggled mightily on the green this season, which doesn't bode well at a course like TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. MacIntyre enters this week's event ranked 107th in strokes gained: putting (-0.043), 144th in putting average (1.775) and 158th in putts per round (29.35). He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open field. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Nick Taylor, a 55-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Taylor defeated Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, becoming the first Canadian to win his national open in 69 years. Taylor also finished on top of the leaderboard at the Sony Open in January, securing his fifth PGA Tour title. He has three top-10 finishes this season thanks in large part to his impeccable iron play. The 37-year-old is hitting 69.44% of greens in regulation this season, which ranks 12th on tour. He also ranks 13th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.558) and 20th in driving accuracy (66.10%). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 RBC Canadian Open bets.
How to make 2025 RBC Canadian Open picks
2025 RBC Canadian Open odds, favorites
Rory McIlroy +450
Ludvig Aberg +1400
Corey Conners +2000
Shane Lowry +2200
Sam Burns +3300
Robert MacIntyre +3300
Luke Clanton +3500
Taylor Pendrith +3500
Sungjae Im +3500
Harry Hall +4000
Thorbjorn Olesen +4500
Keith Mitchell +4500
Wyndham Clark +4500
Mackenzie Hughes +4500
Nick Taylor +5500
Kurt Kitayama +5500
Alex Noren +5500
Chris Gotterup +6000
Max Homa +6500
Jake Knapp +7000
Justin Rose +7000
Davis Riley +7000
Thomas Detry +7000
Gary Woodland +7500
Michael Thorbjornsen +7500
Matt Wallace +7500
Rasmus Hojgaard +7500
Eric Cole +7500
Johnny Keefer +7500
Kevin Yu +7500
Cameron Young +8000
Niklas Norgaard +8000
Alex Smalley +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Matti Schmid +8000
Byeong Hun An +8000
Tom Kim +8000
Ryan Fox +8000
Taylor Moore +9000
Vince Whaley +9000
Mark Hubbard +9000
Sam Ryder +10000
Nicolai Højgaard +10000
Seamus Power +10000
Erik van Rooyen +10000
Rico Hoey +11000
Emiliano Grillo +11000
Ricky Castillo +11000
Doug Ghim +11000
Matt McCarty +11000
Jesper Svensson +11000
Victor Perez +12000
Matt Kuchar +12000
Patrick Rodgers +12000
Isaiah Salinda +12000
Andrew Putnam +15000
Trey Mullinax +15000
Adam Svensson +15000
Alejandro Tosti +15000
Karl Vilips +15000
Gordon Sargent +15000
Lee Hodges +15000
Steven Fisk +15000
Kevin Roy +15000
Quade Cummins +15000