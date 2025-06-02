Rory McIlroy enters the 2025 RBC Canadian Open ranked second in the FedEx Cup standings after securing three victories and five top-10 finishes this season. He's a two-time winner of this event but is coming off a T-47 finish at the PGA Championship in May. McIlroy will certainly be among the top 2025 RBC Canadian Open contenders when play gets underway from TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on Thursday, June 5.

McIlroy, a 29-time PGA Tour champion, is listed as the +450 favorite (risk $100 to win $450), according to the 2025 RBC Canadian Open odds. He's followed by Ludvig Aberg (+1400), Corey Conners (+2000) and Shane Lowry (+2200) on the PGA odds board. Should your RBC Canadian Open 2025 picks include backing one of the favorites, or should you target a longshot like Max Homa (+6500) or Justin Rose (+7000)? Before locking in your 2025 RBC Canadian Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine. You can also get 2025 U.S. Open picks for golf's next major.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters - its fourth Masters in a row - and the 2025 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites. New users have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Now that the 2025 RBC Canadian Open field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2025 RBC Canadian Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open: Robert MacIntyre, a two-time PGA Tour winner and the defending champion, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. MacIntyre secured his first PGA Tour victory with an improbable win at the RBC Canadian Open last season and has racked up three top-10 finishes already in 2025.

However, the 28-year-old has struggled mightily on the green this season, which doesn't bode well at a course like TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. MacIntyre enters this week's event ranked 107th in strokes gained: putting (-0.043), 144th in putting average (1.775) and 158th in putts per round (29.35). He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Nick Taylor, a 55-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Taylor defeated Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, becoming the first Canadian to win his national open in 69 years. Taylor also finished on top of the leaderboard at the Sony Open in January, securing his fifth PGA Tour title. He has three top-10 finishes this season thanks in large part to his impeccable iron play. The 37-year-old is hitting 69.44% of greens in regulation this season, which ranks 12th on tour. He also ranks 13th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.558) and 20th in driving accuracy (66.10%). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 RBC Canadian Open bets. See who else to pick here. Bettors looking to take advantage of a Caesars Sportsbook promo code can get Taylor to finish inside the top 10 at +450 odds.

How to make 2025 RBC Canadian Open picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 35-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 RBC Canadian Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 15 golf majors, including the last four Masters and the first two majors in 2025.

2025 RBC Canadian Open odds, favorites

Get full 2025 RBC Canadian Open picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Rory McIlroy +450

Ludvig Aberg +1400

Corey Conners +2000

Shane Lowry +2200

Sam Burns +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3300

Luke Clanton +3500

Taylor Pendrith +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Harry Hall +4000

Thorbjorn Olesen +4500

Keith Mitchell +4500

Wyndham Clark +4500

Mackenzie Hughes +4500

Nick Taylor +5500

Kurt Kitayama +5500

Alex Noren +5500

Chris Gotterup +6000

Max Homa +6500

Jake Knapp +7000

Justin Rose +7000

Davis Riley +7000

Thomas Detry +7000

Gary Woodland +7500

Michael Thorbjornsen +7500

Matt Wallace +7500

Rasmus Hojgaard +7500

Eric Cole +7500

Johnny Keefer +7500

Kevin Yu +7500

Cameron Young +8000

Niklas Norgaard +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Matti Schmid +8000

Byeong Hun An +8000

Tom Kim +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Taylor Moore +9000

Vince Whaley +9000

Mark Hubbard +9000

Sam Ryder +10000

Nicolai Højgaard +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Erik van Rooyen +10000

Rico Hoey +11000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Ricky Castillo +11000

Doug Ghim +11000

Matt McCarty +11000

Jesper Svensson +11000

Victor Perez +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Patrick Rodgers +12000

Isaiah Salinda +12000

Andrew Putnam +15000

Trey Mullinax +15000

Adam Svensson +15000

Alejandro Tosti +15000

Karl Vilips +15000

Gordon Sargent +15000

Lee Hodges +15000

Steven Fisk +15000

Kevin Roy +15000

Quade Cummins +15000