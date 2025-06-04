The PGA Tour heads to the Great White North for the final event before the third major championship of the season. The 2025 RBC Canadian Open takes center stage as the national open jumps to its 38th different host venue in tournament history with the North Course at TPC Toronto welcoming players for 72 holes through the weekend.

A new golf course that players will need to learn on the fly, TPC Toronto is also serving as the site where world No. 2 Rory McIlroy makes his return to competition. Playing in his first tournament since a disappointing performance at the PGA Championship, the five-time major champion looks to jump back on the horse at a golf tournament he has won twice previously.

McIlroy is joined in the field by a number of his European Ryder Cup teammates, including Ludvig Åberg, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and defending champion Robert MacIntyre. While the Europeans will be running rampant -- as will an American contingent consisting of Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark, Cameron Young and Max Homa, among others -- this week is all about the men who don the maple leaf.

World No. 21 Corey Conners enters the tournament as the highest-ranked Canadian in the world as he seeks to continue his solid run of form in his national open. Nick Taylor, the 2023 champion, arrives fresh off a contention run at the Memorial looking to win his second tournament title in the last three seasons. The group is rounded out by the likes of Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Hadwin.

Let's take a look at how you can follow the action as players make their final preparations in the last tournament before the 2025 U.S. Open.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 RBC Canadian Open TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio