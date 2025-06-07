The PGA Tour continues its trek in the Great White North for the final event before the third major championship of the season. The 2025 RBC Canadian Open is taking center stage with the nation's championship being contested at its 38th different host venue in tournament history as the North Course at TPC Toronto welcomes players for 36 more holes.

A new golf course that players are learning on the fly, TPC Toronto also served as the site where world No. 2 Rory McIlroy made his return to competition. Playing in his first tournament since a disappointing performance at the PGA Championship, the five-time major champion ... continued to disappoint. He completely ejected in Friday's second round to miss the cut by a mile as McIlroy continues searching for the form he displayed not only at the Masters in April but across the PGA Tour over the last few seasons.

World No. 21 Corey Conners entered the tournament as the highest-ranked Canadian in the world as he sought to continue his solid run of form in his national open. However, it is Nick Taylor, the 2023 champion, who is Canada's greatest opportunity to claim its own crown. He is fresh off a contention run at the Memorial looking to win his second tournament title in the last three seasons. Other Canadians who will give it a go over the final 36 holes are Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes both of whom are within striking distance of the top of the leaderboard.

Let's take a look at how you can follow the action as players make their final preparations in the last tournament before the 2025 U.S. Open.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 RBC Canadian Open TV schedule

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio