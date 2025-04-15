An epic week at the Masters is in the books, but the action rolls on with a Signature Event just a few hours down the road as the 2025 RBC Heritage gets underway Thursday at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion, and he'll have to hold off a loaded 2025 RBC Heritage field that includes Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg and many of the PGA Tour's top players. Masters winner Rory McIlroy, however, is taking the week off.

The latest 2025 RBC Heritage odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Scheffler as the +360 favorite (risk $100 to win $360). Morikawa (+1100), Aberg (+1200) and Xander Schauffele (+1200) are among the other top 2025 RBC Heritage Open favorites. There are also PGA odds for top-five, top-10, head-to-head and more to consider. Before locking in your 2025 RBC Heritage picks, be sure to see the PGA predictions rom the proven model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, is up nearly $9,000 on PGA best bets since June of 2020. This same model has also nailed a whopping 14 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

Now that the 2025 RBC Heritage field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Here are three RBC Heritage best bets, based on the model's projections, to target:

Tommy Fleetwood to win (30-1)

The 34-year-old has been hanging around near the top of PGA leaderboards all season. He's made all seven cuts and has finished worse than T22 just one time. He's been at his best against some of the top fields, finishing fifth at the Genesis Invitational, T11 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and T14 at the Players Championship. That hasn't translated to a win yet, but the model has him as a top-five contender at Harbour Town, a place where he has a pair of top-15 finishes. FanDuel Sportsbook has him at 30-1 to win.

Corey Conners to finish top-5 including ties (+400)

Conners has had an up-and-down season as he kicked it off with a T5 finish at The Sentry before going four straight tournaments without a top-20 finish, including missing the cut at the Sony Open. He's been on a hot streak since that point, finishing no worse than T18 in his past five events, a span that included four top-10 finishes and a top-five finish at the Arnold Palmer. He was in contention at Augusta until a fourth-round 75, but the model rates him as a top-six contender this week, making the +400 price for a top-five finish a strong value.

Justin Thomas to finish top-10 including ties (+150)

Thomas didn't have a great showing at the Masters, finishing T36. Still, it has been a bounce-back campaign for him overall as he's yet to miss a cut, has finished inside the top 50 in each event this year and has four top-10 finishes. If you're not ready to back him to win (+1600) yet, the plus-money payout at +150 at DraftKings Sportsbook for him to finish in the top 10 could be a smart play.

Full RBC Heritage 2025 picks

