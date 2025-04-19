The 2025 RBC Heritage heads for the weekend beginning with Round 3 on Saturday morning at 7:50 a.m. ET at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C. Justin Thomas, looking for his first PGA Tour win since 2022, is atop the leaderboard at 12 under. Four other golfers are within three shots of the lead. Scott Scheffler (-8) and Collin Morikawa (-7) are among the other big names within striking distance.

Thomas is the +200 favorite (risk $100 to win $200) to win heading into the weekend, according to the latest 2025 RBC Heritage odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by Scheffler (+400), Russell Henley (+650), Si Woo Kim (+1000), Tommy Fleetwood (+1000) and Morikawa +1600. With several big names near the top of the RBC Heritage leaderboard, what are the best bets and prop picks for the weekend? Before making any 2025 RBC Heritage weekend picks, be sure to see the PGA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in seven tournaments over the last two seasons. He correctly identified Aaron Rai at +3300 odds in the 2024 Wyndham Championship, as well as Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000), and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500). Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

For the RBC Heritage 2025 weekend, Cohen is backing Patrick Cantlay, who is tied for 13th at 6 under, to finish in the top five (with ties).

"He's a horse for the course with five top-3 finishes in seven trips," Cohen told SportsLine. "It's hard to believe that stat is real and also that Cantlay still hasn't won at Harbour Town. Spoiler alert: he's not going to win this week either, but he has the potential to go low and stay consistent here. The putter hasn't been great, to the tune of two strokes worse than the field average, but that can easily change over the next two days. Make sure to play this bet with ties (these odds factor in ties) as an outright top-five seems difficult."

Cantlay finishing top-five (with ties) is available at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. See more picks at SportsLine.

Cohen has also locked in four other picks, including a longshot winner who returns around +5000. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

2025 RBC Heritage weekend odds, contenders

Justin Thomas +200

Scottie Scheffler +400

Russell Henley +650

Si Woo Kim +1000

Tommy Fleetwood +1000

Collin Morikawa +1600

Andrew Novak +2200

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Wyndham Clark +4000

Mackenzie Hughes +4500

Maverick McNealy +5000

J.T. Poston +5500

Xander Schauffele +5500

Brian Harman +6000

Viktor Hovland +9000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Matt Fitzpatrick +10000