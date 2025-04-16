The PGA Tour will head to Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for the 2025 RBC Heritage. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is part of a loaded 2025 RBC Heritage field that also includes major champions like Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Scheffler, who's coming off a fourth-place finish at the Masters, is the +360 favorite, according to the latest 2025 RBC Heritage Open odds. He's followed by Morikawa (11-1), Schauffele (11-1), Ludvig Aberg (12-1) and Thomas (16-1) on the PGA odds board.

Should your 2025 RBC Heritage picks include backing one of the favorites, or should you target a player like Spieth (40-1), who won this event in 2022? Justin Rose, coming off his playoff loss to Rory McIlroy at the Masters, is a 70-1 longshot this week.

2025 RBC Heritage predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 RBC Heritage: Ludvig Aberg, a two-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Aberg is off to a strong start in 2025, having secured a victory at the Genesis Invitational and three top-10 finishes. He was in contention at the Masters before a bogey, double-bogey finish in the final round saw him drop to seventh-place.

The 25-year-old has missed the cut in two of his last three starts and has struggled with accuracy all season, ranking 100th in driving accuracy (57.63%) and 109th in greens in regulation percentage (65.33%), which doesn't bode well at a course like Harbour Town. Aberg has also been inconsistent with a putter in his hands, ranking 118th in strokes gained: putting (-0.125) and 166th in total putting (282.8). He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 RBC Heritage field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Corey Conners, a 25-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Conners played well at the Masters, securing a T-8 finish at 5-under par. He's constantly put himself in contention in recent weeks, finishing T-8 or better in four of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. The 33-year-old Canadian enters this week's event ranked 13th in greens in regulation percentage (70.32%), 16th in strokes gained: off the tee (0.508) and 17th in driving accuracy (66.17%), making him a strong value pick for your 2025 RBC Heritage bets.

How to make 2025 RBC Heritage picks

2025 RBC Heritage odds, favorites

Scottie Scheffler +360

Collin Morikawa +1100

Xander Schauffele +1100

Ludvig Åberg +1200

Justin Thomas +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Shane Lowry +2200

Corey Conners +2500

Russell Henley +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Jason Day +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Sungjae Im +4500

Sepp Straka +4500

Wyndham Clark +5500

Daniel Berger +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

J.J. Spaun +6000

Maverick McNealy +6000

Denny McCarthy +6000

Si Woo Kim +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Justin Rose +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

J.T. Poston +7500

Aaron Rai +7500

Byeong Hun An +7500

Taylor Pendrith +7500

Davis Thompson +7500

Bud Cauley +8000

Michael Kim +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Brian Harman +8000

Matt Fitzpatrick +8000

Tony Finau +9000

Harris English +9000

Lucas Glover +9000

Max Homa +10000

Sam Burns +10000

Will Zalatoris +10000

Rickie Fowler +11000

Stephan Jaeger +11000

Tom Hoge +11000

Thomas Detry +12000

Jacob Bridgeman +12000

Andrew Novak +12000

Billy Horschel +12000

Max Greyserman +15000

Patrick Rodgers +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Adam Scott +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Ryan Gerard +15000

