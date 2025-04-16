After a thrilling Masters that concluded with Rory McIlroy becoming just the sixth golfer to become a grand slam champion, the PGA Tour season continues this week with many of the biggest names in the sport looking to either continue momentum or rebound from the first major of the year. The 2025 RBC Heritage tees off on Thursday, April 17, from Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world and the defending champion, is the 18-5 favorite in the latest 2025 RBC Heritage odds. Although McIlroy had the second-shortest odds last week, the major was nearly won by a 110-1 longshot in Justin Rose.

Who are the longshots to consider for 2025 RBC Heritage bets? Rose has 70-1 odds to win the RBC Heritage 2025 after shooting 6-under par on the final day at the Masters to force a playoff with McIlroy. Rose is +400 to finish inside the top 10 and +900 to crack the top five. How should the Englishman factor into potential longshot picks for the 2025 RBC Heritage? Jordan Spieth, who won this event in 2022 and secured a runner-up finish in 2023, is going off at 40-1 this week. Thursday's first round from Harbour Town Golf Links gets underway at 8 a.m. ET.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping 14 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters - its fourth Masters in a row - and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

Now that the 2025 RBC Heritage field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and revealed its longshot betting picks:

Corey Conners (22-1 at DraftKings)

The 33-year-old was in contention entering the final round of the Masters at 8-under par and in third place on the leaderboard. He was behind just McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau before a tough final round resulted in a T-8 finish. But his 72-hole performance was strong enough for his fourth top-eight result over his last five tournaments, as Conners is playing some of the best golf of his PGA Tour career. He finished T-6 at The Players Championship and is currently sixth in the FedEx Cup series standings.

Conners has made the cut in five straight RBC Heritage tournaments, highlighted by finishing T-4 in 2021. He's become a more popular bet in recent weeks due to his run of success, but with the chance to still play him at odds longer than 20-1 in a field without McIlroy, McClure projects value in Conners. Some sportsbooks have dropped his odds to below 20-1, but you can still find him at 22-1 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Russell Henley (28-1)

Henley missed the cut at the Masters, but majors have never been his strong suit. The 36-year-old has five career PGA Tour victories and finished on top of the leaderboard at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. This week's field won't be as elite as the ones Henley goes up against in major championships, and Henley has finished in the top 10 in four of eight PGA Tour events this season.

He is sixth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, ranking in the top 25 in four of the five specific strokes gained statistics. Henley is also third in putting average, seventh on Par 4s and seventh in scoring average this season. Henley is fifth in the FedEx Cup standings and has finished in the top 20 in three of his last four starts at the RBC Heritage. Henley is listed at 28-1 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, as opposed to 25-1 odds or lower on other betting apps.

Daniel Berger (45-1)

The 32-year-old finished T-21 at the Masters and saved his best round for Sunday. Berger shot a 3-under par 69 on Sunday to finish at 2-under for the tournament, and he looks to carry that momentum onto Harbour Town Golf Links. He's made the cut in seven straight tournaments, including finishing T-2 at the Phoenix Open with only two results worse than 21st over that span.

Berger, a four-time PGA Tour winner, has made the cut in all five career RBC Heritage tournaments. He finished T-3 in the 2020 RBC Heritage. Berger was once ranked as high as No. 12 in the world before back injuries and misdiagnoses derailed his career and cost him more than 18 months on the PGA Tour. He rejoined the PGA Tour last season for his first tournament since the 2022 U.S. Open and after an understandably rusty start, Berger has made the cut in 14 of 16 tournaments dating back to last season. At 45-1 odds on BetMGM, Berger could be ready to shock the world at an attractive price.

