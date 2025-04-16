The first major of 2025 is officially in the rear view, but the ripple effects of an all-time week at the Masters are still going to permeate through the rest of the 2025 golf season. Rory McIlroy's win has finally gotten the proverbial monkey off his back, ending a decade-long major drought and completing the career grand slam, and it's now fair to wonder whether he will go on another major tear now that he's freed from that burden.

That answer will not be readily available, and the rest of the PGA Tour's best will not have to deal with the Masters champion at this week's signature event, the 2025 RBC Heritage. McIlroy is returning home to Northern Ireland to celebrate his win as the rest of the best players on Tour make the short trip from Augusta National to Hilton Head Island. With McIlroy not in the field, the heavy favorite to win stands as reigning champion Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler has yet to claim a PGA Tour victory this season despite continuing to play exceptional golf. He hasn't quite found that same level as a year ago, and his trophy drought to start the season has offered a reminder of just how strong the top of the PGA Tour is right now. Aside from McIlroy, most of those figures are in the 72-man field this week.

Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg and Xander Schauffele will all tee it up, and Scheffler will have plenty of competition for that plaid jacket. One of the biggest questions each year at the Heritage is who can move forward the fastest from the Masters, and this year everyone in the field fell short of their ultimate goal at Augusta National. Whoever can put that behind them and lock in on the test at Harbour Town will find their way up to the top of the leaderboard.

2025 RBC Heritage schedule

Dates: April 17-20

Location: Harbour Town Golf Links — Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Par: 71 | Yardage: 7,123

Purse: $20,000,000

2025 RBC Heritage field, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler (18-5): Scheffler had a "down" week at the Masters and finished in solo fourth. Saturday at Augusta National featured the rarest sight in golf: Scheffler lost with his irons. By Sunday, it appeared he had that straightened out, and he returns to Harbour Town as the heavy favorite looking to defend his title from last year and finally get his first win of this PGA Tour season.

Collin Morikawa (11-1): Morikawa is the best ball-striker in the world not named Scheffler right now, and he hasn't finished worse than T17 in an event this season. That hasn't translated to wins, though, and he'll come into the Heritage looking to snap a 17-month winless streak. As always with Morikawa, it seems like a matter of getting the putter hot for four rounds that will determine if he finally gets his breakthrough.

Xander Schauffele (12-1): Schauffele has been steadily working his way back into form after injury, and his T8 at the Masters was his best finish of the season. He seems to be trending in the right direction, and while he's not quite at the peak form that won him two majors a year ago, he looks increasingly like a threat to win a tournament sooner than later.

Ludvig Åberg (12-1): Åberg's back-to-back missed cuts before the Masters certainly seem like a mirage. The young Swede was once again in the mix at Augusta National, briefly tying for the lead on the second nine before an implosion on his final two holes. We'll see how he bounces back from that 72nd hole triple bogey, but his game looked to be back in top form after a rather bizarre downward turn.

Patrick Cantlay (18-1): Cantlay contended at the Heritage a year ago, finishing T3 and four shots back of Scheffler. He'll hope to reclaim that form after a start to the season that's been solid, yet unspectacular. He has just one top 20 in his last four starts (The Players) and has not seemed particularly crisp off the tee or on the greens to start 2025.

Justin Thomas (18-1): Thomas has bounced back in a big way in 2025, with a pair of runner-up finishes, but he hasn't yet gotten in the mix at the signature events or majors. He has just one top 25 finish in six starts at the premier events on the calendar, and his next step in a resurgence as a top player on Tour will be figuring out how to get on track against the best fields. If there were ever a week to do so, it's here at a tournament where he notched a top 5 finish a year ago.

Corey Conners (22-1): Conners has incredibly steady over the last two-plus months with four top 10s in his last five starts (the other being a T18). His ball-striking is up there with the best, and he's been rolling it better this year on the greens, which has made the difference in his leap as a weekly contender. After lurking around the top of the leaderboard at the Masters all week, he should carry some confidence into Hilton Head.

Conners has incredibly steady over the last two-plus months with four top 10s in his last five starts (the other being a T18). His ball-striking is up there with the best, and he's been rolling it better this year on the greens, which has made the difference in his leap as a weekly contender. After lurking around the top of the leaderboard at the Masters all week, he should carry some confidence into Hilton Head. Shane Lowry (25-1)

Russell Henley (25-1)

2025 RBC Heritage predictions



Scottie Scheffler Winner: Scheffler has been lurking to start this year, but there's a great shot he dons the plaid jacket for a second straight year. This course is all about ball-striking, and the fact that he navigated around Augusta National without his A-game to a solo fourth tells me he's right on the edge of figuring it out again this season. With McIlroy finally getting his Masters win, Scheffler will be looking to send a message going into the PGA Championship that he's still that guy. Odds: 18-5

Sungjae Im Contender: Few players more boom or bust on the PGA Tour than Im, but he appears to be booming right now. He played some fantastic golf at the Masters to get himself a T5 finish, and he will have some good vibes at Harbour Town, having finished in the top 12 here back-to-back years. This is a ball-strikers course, and when Im has that tempo in rhythm, there are few better with approach play. Odds: 40-1

Sahith Theegala Sleeper: In his last two starts at Harbour Town, Theegala has finished solo 2nd and T5. That's getting it done, and while he has not had his best on the PGA Tour in 2025, I expect him to feel the good vibes once again at Hilton Head and be in the mix come Sunday. Odds: 80-1

