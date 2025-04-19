Coming off one of the best Masters in recent memory, the PGA Tour season is rolling right along this week into the 2025 RBC Heritage. The best players in golf are competing atop a stacked leaderboard after making the short trip from Augusta, Georgia, to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for a fun signature event at Harbour Town.

The RBC Heritage is the fifth such signature event of the season on the PGA Tour, which means the field will boast the most notable and talented players the organization in a no-cut event with a huge prize pool on the line. The $20 million purse at the RBC Heritage is just $1 million off the Masters purse a week ago, and there's even a jacket given to the winner -- even if the plaid jacket doesn't quite have the same mystique as the green.

Scottie Scheffler is be looking to go back-to-back at Harbour Town Golf Links but will face stiff competition from most of the best in the world. Most notable is Justin Thomas, who converted an 18-hole lead into a 36-hole advantage entering the weekend.

The biggest absence from the field this week is Rory McIlroy, as the Masters champion will not look to win back-to-back weeks like Scheffler did a year ago and instead is headed home for a celebration in Northern Ireland.

The rest will battle it out for the plaid jacket and the $3.6 million check that goes with it.

2025 RBC Heritage purse, payouts

1st: $3,600,000

2nd: $2,160,000

3rd: $1,360,000

4th: $960,000

5th: $800,000

6th: $720,000

7th: $670,000

8th: $620,000

9th: $580,000

10th: $540,000

11th: $500,000

12th: $460,000

13th: $420,000

14th: $380,000

15th: $360,000

16th: $340,000

17th: $320,000

18th: $300,000

19th: $280,000

20th: $260,000

21st: $240,000

22nd: $223,000

23rd: $207,050

24th: $190,000

25th: $175,000

26th: $159,000

27th: $152,500

28th: $146,000

29th: $140,000

30th: $134,000

31st: $128,500

32nd: $122,500

33rd: $116,500

34th: $111,000

35th: $106,500

36th: $101,500

37th: $96,500

38th: $92,500

39th: $88,500

40th: $84,000

41st: $80,000

42nd: $76,000

43rd: $72,000

44th: $68,000

45th: $64,000

46th: $60,000

47th: $56,000

48th: $53,000

49th: $50,000

50th: $49,000

51st: $48,000

52nd: $47,000

53rd: $46,000

54th: $46,000

55th: $45,500

56th: $45,000

57th: $44,500

58th: $44,000

59th: $43,500

60th: $43,000

61st: $42,500

62nd: $42,000

63rd: $41,500

64th: $41,000