Coming off one of the best Masters in recent memory, the PGA Tour season is rolling right along this week into the 2025 RBC Heritage. The best players in golf are competing atop a stacked leaderboard after making the short trip from Augusta, Georgia, to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for a fun signature event at Harbour Town.
The RBC Heritage is the fifth such signature event of the season on the PGA Tour, which means the field will boast the most notable and talented players the organization in a no-cut event with a huge prize pool on the line. The $20 million purse at the RBC Heritage is just $1 million off the Masters purse a week ago, and there's even a jacket given to the winner -- even if the plaid jacket doesn't quite have the same mystique as the green.
Scottie Scheffler is be looking to go back-to-back at Harbour Town Golf Links but will face stiff competition from most of the best in the world. Most notable is Justin Thomas, who converted an 18-hole lead into a 36-hole advantage entering the weekend.
The biggest absence from the field this week is Rory McIlroy, as the Masters champion will not look to win back-to-back weeks like Scheffler did a year ago and instead is headed home for a celebration in Northern Ireland.
The rest will battle it out for the plaid jacket and the $3.6 million check that goes with it.
2025 RBC Heritage purse, payouts
1st: $3,600,000
2nd: $2,160,000
3rd: $1,360,000
4th: $960,000
5th: $800,000
6th: $720,000
7th: $670,000
8th: $620,000
9th: $580,000
10th: $540,000
11th: $500,000
12th: $460,000
13th: $420,000
14th: $380,000
15th: $360,000
16th: $340,000
17th: $320,000
18th: $300,000
19th: $280,000
20th: $260,000
21st: $240,000
22nd: $223,000
23rd: $207,050
24th: $190,000
25th: $175,000
26th: $159,000
27th: $152,500
28th: $146,000
29th: $140,000
30th: $134,000
31st: $128,500
32nd: $122,500
33rd: $116,500
34th: $111,000
35th: $106,500
36th: $101,500
37th: $96,500
38th: $92,500
39th: $88,500
40th: $84,000
41st: $80,000
42nd: $76,000
43rd: $72,000
44th: $68,000
45th: $64,000
46th: $60,000
47th: $56,000
48th: $53,000
49th: $50,000
50th: $49,000
51st: $48,000
52nd: $47,000
53rd: $46,000
54th: $46,000
55th: $45,500
56th: $45,000
57th: $44,500
58th: $44,000
59th: $43,500
60th: $43,000
61st: $42,500
62nd: $42,000
63rd: $41,500
64th: $41,000