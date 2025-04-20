Coming off one of the best Masters in recent memory, the PGA Tour season rolled right into a tremendous edition of the RBC Heritage. The best players in golf competed atop a stacked leaderboard after making the short trip from Augusta, Georgia, to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for a fun signature event at Harbour Town, and it was Justin Thomas who came out on top with his first victory in three years.
Thomas led after 18 and 36 holes but fell back by a stroke to Si Woo Kim after Moving Day concluded. Howver, he sunk a birdie putt on the first playoff hole to break the tie with Andrew Novak and become just the seventh player in PGA Tour history to win 16 or more times before age 32. His peers are a who's who of golf royalty: Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller, Tom Watson, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy.
This putt alone was worth $1.44 million for Thomas, the difference between first ($3.6 million) and second place ($2.16 million) at Harbour Town.
WHAT A WAY TO WIN IT! 🤯— Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 20, 2025
Justin Thomas with the putt to claim victory at the @RBC_Heritage 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/JSaofLwsur
The RBC Heritage was the fifth such signature event of the season on the PGA Tour, which means the field boasted the most notable and talented players the organization in a no-cut event with a huge prize pool on the line. The $20 million purse at the RBC Heritage as just $1 million off the Masters purse a week ago, and Thomas even won a jacket of his own (plaid instead of green).
The biggest absence from the field this week was Rory McIlroy as the Masters champion did not look to win across back-to-back weeks like Scottie Scheffler did a year ago. He instead headed home for a celebration in Northern Ireland, and while his presence was missed, Thomas delivered plenty of highlights to carry the weekend.
2025 RBC Heritage purse, prize money, payouts
1st: $3,600,000 -- Justin Thomas
2nd: $2,160,000 -- Andrew Novak
3rd: $1,360,000 -- Daniel Berger, MacKenzie Hughes, Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy
4th: $960,000
5th: $800,000
6th: $720,000
7th: $670,000 -- Tommy Fleetwood
8th: $620,000 -- Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, Si Woo Kim
9th: $580,000
10th: $540,000
11th: $500,000 -- J.T. Poston, Sungjae Im
12th: $460,000
13th: $420,000 -- Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay
14th: $380,000
15th: $360,000
16th: $340,000
17th: $320,000
18th: $300,000 -- Xander Schauffele, Sami Valimaki, Chris Kirk, Eric Cole, Jordan Spieth, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Hoge, Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley
19th: $280,000
20th: $260,000
21st: $240,000
22nd: $223,000
23rd: $207,050
24th: $190,000
25th: $175,000
26th: $159,000
27th: $152,500 -- Davis Thompson, Ryan Gerard, Billy Horschel, Max Greyserman, Wyndham Clark
28th: $146,000
29th: $140,000
30th: $134,000
31st: $128,500
32nd: $122,500 -- Bud Cauley, Austin Eckroat, Matt Kuchar, Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger, Brian Campbell
33rd: $116,500
34th: $111,000
35th: $106,500
36th: $101,500
37th: $96,500
38th: $92,500 -- Tony Finau, Aaron Rai, Byeong Hun An, Matt Fitzpatrick
39th: $88,500
40th: $84,000
41st: $80,000
42nd: $76,000 -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Patrick Rodgers, Matthieu Pavon, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Pendrith, Akshay Bhatia, Justin Rose
43rd: $72,000
44th: $68,000
45th: $64,000
46th: $60,000
47th: $56,000
48th: $53,000
49th: $50,000 -- Corey Conners, Denny McCarthy, Nick Taylor, Jason Day, Adam Scott
50th: $49,000
51st: $48,000
52nd: $47,000
53rd: $46,000
54th: $46,000 -- Collin Morikawa, Michael Kim, Ludvig Åberg, Sam Stevens, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young, Karl Vilips
55th: $45,500
56th: $45,000
57th: $44,500
58th: $44,000
59th: $43,500
60th: $43,000
61st: $42,500 -- Min Woo Lee, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, Lucas Glover, Jacob Bridgeman
62nd: $42,000
63rd: $41,500
64th: $41,000
65th: $40,500
66th: $40,000 -- Robert MacIntyre, Harris English
67th: $39,500
68th: $39,000 -- Rickie Fowler
69th: $38,500 -- Sahith Theegala
70th: $38,000 -- Max Homa
71st: $37,500 -- Nick Dunlap
72nd: $37,000 -- Joe Highsmith