Coming off one of the best Masters in recent memory, the PGA Tour season rolled right into a tremendous edition of the RBC Heritage. The best players in golf competed atop a stacked leaderboard after making the short trip from Augusta, Georgia, to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for a fun signature event at Harbour Town, and it was Justin Thomas who came out on top with his first victory in three years.

Thomas led after 18 and 36 holes but fell back by a stroke to Si Woo Kim after Moving Day concluded. Howver, he sunk a birdie putt on the first playoff hole to break the tie with Andrew Novak and become just the seventh player in PGA Tour history to win 16 or more times before age 32. His peers are a who's who of golf royalty: Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller, Tom Watson, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy.

This putt alone was worth $1.44 million for Thomas, the difference between first ($3.6 million) and second place ($2.16 million) at Harbour Town.

The RBC Heritage was the fifth such signature event of the season on the PGA Tour, which means the field boasted the most notable and talented players the organization in a no-cut event with a huge prize pool on the line. The $20 million purse at the RBC Heritage as just $1 million off the Masters purse a week ago, and Thomas even won a jacket of his own (plaid instead of green).

The biggest absence from the field this week was Rory McIlroy as the Masters champion did not look to win across back-to-back weeks like Scottie Scheffler did a year ago. He instead headed home for a celebration in Northern Ireland, and while his presence was missed, Thomas delivered plenty of highlights to carry the weekend.

2025 RBC Heritage purse, prize money, payouts

1st: $3,600,000 -- Justin Thomas

2nd: $2,160,000 -- Andrew Novak

3rd: $1,360,000 -- Daniel Berger, MacKenzie Hughes, Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy

4th: $960,000

5th: $800,000

6th: $720,000

7th: $670,000 -- Tommy Fleetwood

8th: $620,000 -- Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, Si Woo Kim

9th: $580,000

10th: $540,000

11th: $500,000 -- J.T. Poston, Sungjae Im

12th: $460,000

13th: $420,000 -- Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay

14th: $380,000

15th: $360,000

16th: $340,000

17th: $320,000

18th: $300,000 -- Xander Schauffele, Sami Valimaki, Chris Kirk, Eric Cole, Jordan Spieth, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Hoge, Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley

19th: $280,000

20th: $260,000

21st: $240,000

22nd: $223,000

23rd: $207,050

24th: $190,000

25th: $175,000

26th: $159,000

27th: $152,500 -- Davis Thompson, Ryan Gerard, Billy Horschel, Max Greyserman, Wyndham Clark

28th: $146,000

29th: $140,000

30th: $134,000

31st: $128,500

32nd: $122,500 -- Bud Cauley, Austin Eckroat, Matt Kuchar, Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger, Brian Campbell

33rd: $116,500

34th: $111,000

35th: $106,500

36th: $101,500

37th: $96,500

38th: $92,500 -- Tony Finau, Aaron Rai, Byeong Hun An, Matt Fitzpatrick

39th: $88,500

40th: $84,000

41st: $80,000

42nd: $76,000 -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Patrick Rodgers, Matthieu Pavon, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Pendrith, Akshay Bhatia, Justin Rose

43rd: $72,000

44th: $68,000

45th: $64,000

46th: $60,000

47th: $56,000

48th: $53,000

49th: $50,000 -- Corey Conners, Denny McCarthy, Nick Taylor, Jason Day, Adam Scott

50th: $49,000

51st: $48,000

52nd: $47,000

53rd: $46,000

54th: $46,000 -- Collin Morikawa, Michael Kim, Ludvig Åberg, Sam Stevens, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young, Karl Vilips

55th: $45,500

56th: $45,000

57th: $44,500

58th: $44,000

59th: $43,500

60th: $43,000

61st: $42,500 -- Min Woo Lee, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, Lucas Glover, Jacob Bridgeman

62nd: $42,000

63rd: $41,500

64th: $41,000

65th: $40,500

66th: $40,000 -- Robert MacIntyre, Harris English

67th: $39,500

68th: $39,000 -- Rickie Fowler

69th: $38,500 -- Sahith Theegala

70th: $38,000 -- Max Homa

71st: $37,500 -- Nick Dunlap

72nd: $37,000 -- Joe Highsmith