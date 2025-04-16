The first PGA Tour event after the Masters will once again bring most of the best players in the world together. The RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links is the latest signature event on the PGA Tour schedule; aside from Masters champion Rory McIlroy, the Tour's best will all be in action.

McIlroy will once again miss the event for a post-Masters break, but this time it's to celebrate completing the career grand slam back home in Northern Ireland. The rest of the best players on the PGA Tour will be making the short trip from Augusta, Georgia, to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, though, headlined by defending champion Scottie Scheffler. The world's No. 1 player is still looking for his first win of the 2025 PGA Tour season, and while he's come close a few times, he hasn't found the same magical form that saw him win seven times.

In order to defend his plaid jacket win at the Heritage, Scheffler will have to fend off the likes of Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Åberg, among others. Morikawa and Schauffele are likewise seeking their first wins of the season, while Åberg already collected a signature event win this year at the Genesis Invitational. With the Masters champion not in the field, everyone at Harbour Town is coming in feeling a bit disappointed after the first major of the year. We'll find out who can shake that off and shift their focus on the task at hand.

Let's take a look at how you can watch the RBC Heritage throughout the weekend.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 RBC Heritage TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2:00 - 6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2:00 - 6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2:00 - 6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2:00 - 6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1 - 3:00 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1 - 3:00 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1 - 3:00 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1 - 3:00 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio