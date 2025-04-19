The first PGA Tour event after the Masters is once again bring most of the best players in the world together in South Carolina. The RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links is the latest signature event on the PGA Tour schedule; aside from Masters champion Rory McIlroy, who normally takes this event off each year, the Tour's best will all be in action.

McIlroy, of course, is taking a different type of post-Masters break this time around as he's celebrating the completion of the career grand slam back home in Northern Ireland. The rest of the best players on the PGA Tour have made the short trip from Augusta, Georgia, to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, headlined by reigning champion Scottie Scheffler. The world's No. 1 player is still looking for his first win of the 2025 PGA Tour season, and while he's come close a few times, he hasn't found the same magical form that saw him win seven times.

In order to defend his plaid jacket win at the Heritage, Scheffler will have to fend off the likes of Justin Thomas -- the 18- and 36-hole leader -- Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, among others. Thomas tied a course record with a 61 in the first round seeking his first win in a few years, while Morikawa and Schauffele continue to grind aiming for their first wins of the season. Åberg already collected a signature event win this year at the Genesis Invitational, but another close call at the Masters has him itching for more.

Let's take a look at how you can watch the RBC Heritage throughout the weekend.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 RBC Heritage TV schedule

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1 - 3:00 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1 - 3:00 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1 - 3:00 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1 - 3:00 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio