2025 Rocket Classic expert picks, predictions: Golf insider avoiding Collin Morikawa at Detroit Golf Club
SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen just locked in his PGA Tour best bets for the 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club
Keegan Bradley rallied from a late deficit to shock Tommy Fleetwood and win the final Signature Event of the 2025 PGA Tour schedule, the Travelers Championship. Down one shot heading into the 72nd hole, Bradley dramatically birdied while Fleetwood inexplicably bogeyed in what was as exciting a finish as we've seen outside of The Masters this season. Now the PGA Tour moves to Detroit for the seventh edition of the Rocket Classic. Won for the second time last year by Cam Davis, can he repeat and extend his dominance over this event? Or can top players Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay break their long losing streaks with a win at the 2025 Rocket Classic?
Cameron Young is making his third start at the Rocket Classic after finishing tied for second and tied for sixth in his first two starts here. Young has secured top-four finishes in two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour and is +260 to crack the top 10 this week, according to the latest 2025 Rocket Classic odds. Morikawa is the 12-1 betting favorite, followed by Bradley (16-1) and Cantlay (18-1) on the PGA odds board. Cantlay has finished inside the top 15 in eight of 14 PGA Tour starts this season and is listed at -140 to crack the top 20 this week. Before making any 2025 Rocket Classic picks, you need to see the 2025 Rocket Classic predictions and best bets from golf expert Eric Cohen.
The host of Tuesday's Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube page, Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) and Ben Griffin to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge (+4500 w/o Scheffler).
Anyone who followed his sports betting picks could have seen massive returns.
Now, Cohen has focused his attention on the 2025 Rocket Classic field and locked in his best bets and top longshot sleepers. You can also get a 2025 Rocket Classic projected leaderboard from the computer model that's up over $8,500 on best bets since 2020.
Top 2025 Rocket Classic expert picks
One surprise: Cohen is backing Chris Kirk at 80-1 odds. Kirk enters this event off his best finish of the season, a T12 showing at the U.S. Open, where he gained more than seven shots around the ground. A winner in each of the last two years, Kirk has struggled with the putter this season, but was finally positive on the tricky greens of Oakmont.
He has been positive on approach in six straight events and has registered four finishes of 21st or better at this event in five trips. In his last four trips to Detroit Golf Club, Kirk has gained nearly 15 shots combined on approach, which adds to his appeal for this tournament. See who else to back here.
Meanwhile, Cohen is fading Collin Morikawa, despite being the oddsmakers' top choice at 12-1 odds. Morikawa hasn't won in the U.S. since 2021. While he is thriving off the tee and mostly on approach of late, the American has zero top-10 finishes in his last eight starts. Two weeks ago at the U.S. Open, Morikawa lost nearly nine strokes putting and was among the worst players in the field in that category.
He does boast a second-place finish here in 2023, when Rickie Fowler beat him in a playoff, so the previous course history, while limited, is impressive. Cohen believes that Morikawa has the potential to dominate this field, but isn't worth the risk at such short odds to break his winless streak since 2023. See who else to fade here.
How to make 2025 Rocket Classic picks
Cohen has locked in his best bets for the 2025 Rocket Classic and has also selected a golfer at 200-1 odds who is "hungry to turn his season around at monster odds." You can only see the picks at SportsLine.
Which golfers should you target for the 2025 Rocket Classic, and which longshots could bring a huge payday?
2025 Rocket Classic odds, field
(odds subject to change)
Collin Morikawa +1200
Keegan Bradley +1600
Patrick Cantlay +1800
Ben Griffin +2200
Cameron Young +2800
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Harry Hall +3000
Si Woo Kim +3500
Keith Mitchell +3500
Max Greyserman +3500
Luke Clanton +4000
Wyndham Clark +4000
Tony Finau +4000 W/D
Rickie Fowler +4000
Akshay Bhatia +4500
Davis Thompson +4500
Rasmus Hojgaard +4500
Min Woo Lee +4500
Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
Chris Gotterup +5000
Alex Smalley +5000
Thorbjorn Olesen +5500
Taylor Moore +5500
Ryan Gerard +5500
Alex Noren +5500
Michael Kim +6000
Matt Wallace +6000
Kurt Kitayama +6500
Stephan Jaeger +6500
Byeong Hun An +6500
Nicolai Hojgaard +7000
Tom Kim +7500
Emiliano Grillo +7500
Michael Thorbjornsen +7500
Max Homa +7500
Jesper Svensson +8000
Jake Knapp +8000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Vince Whaley +8000
Victor Perez +8000
Ryo Hisatsune +8000
Rico Hoey +8000
Chris Kirk +8000
Cam Davis +8000
Mark Hubbard +9000
Davis Riley +9000
Patrick Rodgers +9000
Nico Echavarria +9000
Erik Van Rooyen +10000
Lee Hodges +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Seamus Power +10000
Matt McCarty +11000
Aldrich Potgieter +11000
Kevin Roy +11000
Sam Ryder +11000
Ricky Castillo +11000
Cameron Champ +11000
Isaiah Salinda +12000
Trey Mullinax +12000
Thriston Lawrence +12000
Steven Fisk +12000
Patrick Fishburn +12000
Beau Hossler +12000
Antoine Rozner +12000
Max McGreevy +12000
Andrew Putnam +12000
Matt Kuchar +15000
Karl Vilips +15000
Webb Simpson +15000
Henrik Norlander +15000
Doug Ghim +15000
Sami Valimaki +15000
Quade Cummins +15000
Carson Young +15000
Austin Eckroat +15000