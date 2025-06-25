Keegan Bradley rallied from a late deficit to shock Tommy Fleetwood and win the final Signature Event of the 2025 PGA Tour schedule, the Travelers Championship. Down one shot heading into the 72nd hole, Bradley dramatically birdied while Fleetwood inexplicably bogeyed in what was as exciting a finish as we've seen outside of The Masters this season. Now the PGA Tour moves to Detroit for the seventh edition of the Rocket Classic. Won for the second time last year by Cam Davis, can he repeat and extend his dominance over this event? Or can top players Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay break their long losing streaks with a win at the 2025 Rocket Classic?

Cameron Young is making his third start at the Rocket Classic after finishing tied for second and tied for sixth in his first two starts here. Young has secured top-four finishes in two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour and is +260 to crack the top 10 this week, according to the latest 2025 Rocket Classic odds. Morikawa is the 12-1 betting favorite, followed by Bradley (16-1) and Cantlay (18-1) on the PGA odds board. Cantlay has finished inside the top 15 in eight of 14 PGA Tour starts this season and is listed at -140 to crack the top 20 this week. Before making any 2025 Rocket Classic picks, you need to see the 2025 Rocket Classic predictions and best bets from golf expert Eric Cohen.

The host of Tuesday's Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube page, Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) and Ben Griffin to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge (+4500 w/o Scheffler).

Anyone who followed his sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites. New users have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code, FanDuel promo code, and Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Now, Cohen has focused his attention on the 2025 Rocket Classic field and locked in his best bets and top longshot sleepers. You can only see them here. You can also get a 2025 Rocket Classic projected leaderboard from the computer model that's up over $8,500 on best bets since 2020.

Top 2025 Rocket Classic expert picks

One surprise: Cohen is backing Chris Kirk at 80-1 odds (risk $100 to win $8,000), whom new users could also grab a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to back. Kirk enters this event off his best finish of the season, a T12 showing at the U.S. Open, where he gained more than seven shots around the green. A winner in each of the last two years, Kirk has struggled with the putter this season, but was finally positive on the tricky greens of Oakmont.

He has been positive on approach in six straight events and has registered four finishes of 21st or better at this event in five trips. In his last four trips to Detroit Golf Club, Kirk has gained nearly 15 shots combined on approach, which adds to his appeal for this tournament. See who else to back here.

Meanwhile, Cohen is fading Collin Morikawa, despite being the oddsmakers' top choice at 12-1 odds. Morikawa hasn't won in the U.S. since 2021. While he is thriving off the tee and mostly on approach of late, the American has zero top-10 finishes in his last eight starts. Two weeks ago at the U.S. Open, Morikawa lost nearly nine strokes putting and was among the worst players in the field in that category.

He does boast a second-place finish here in 2023, when Rickie Fowler beat him in a playoff, so the previous course history, while limited, is impressive. Cohen believes that Morikawa has the potential to dominate this field, but isn't worth the risk at such short odds to break his winless streak since 2023. See who else to fade here.

How to make 2025 Rocket Classic picks

Cohen has locked in his best bets for the 2025 Rocket Classic and has also selected a golfer at 200-1 odds who is "hungry to turn his season around at monster odds." You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

Which golfers should you target for the 2025 Rocket Classic, and which longshots could bring a huge payday? Check out the 2025 Rocket Classic odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Eric Cohen's top picks for the 2025 Rocket Classic, all from the expert who already nailed Justin Thomas in the RBC Heritage and Ben Griffin in the Charles Schwab Challenge.

2025 Rocket Classic odds, field

See the full Rocket Classic picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds subject to change)