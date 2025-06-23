Keegan Bradley rallied from a late deficit to shock Tommy Fleetwood and win the final Signature Event of the 2025 PGA Tour schedule, the Travelers Championship. Down one shot heading into the 72nd hole, Bradley dramatically birdied while Fleetwood inexplicably bogeyed in what was as exciting a finish as we've seen outside of The Masters this season. Now the PGA Tour moves to Detroit for the seventh edition of the Rocket Classic. Won for the second time last year by Cam Davis, can he repeat and extend his dominance over this event? Or can top players Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay break their long losing streaks with a win at the 2025 Rocket Classic?

Cameron Young is making his third start at the Rocket Classic after finishing tied for second and tied for sixth in his first two starts here. Young has secured top-four finishes in two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour and is +260 to crack the top 10 this week, according to the latest 2025 Rocket Classic odds. Before making any 2025 Rocket Classic picks, you need to see the 2025 Rocket Classic predictions and best bets from golf expert Eric Cohen.

The host of Tuesday's Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube page, Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) and Ben Griffin to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge (+4500 w/o Scheffler).

Now, Cohen has focused his attention on the 2025 Rocket Classic field and locked in his best bets and top longshot sleepers.

Top 2025 Rocket Classic expert picks

One surprise: Cohen is backing Chris Kirk at 80-1 odds (risk $100 to win $8,000). Kirk enters this event off his best finish of the season, a T12 showing at the U.S. Open, where he gained more than seven shots around the green. A winner in each of the last two years, Kirk has struggled with the putter this season, but was finally positive on the tricky greens of Oakmont.

He has been positive on approach in six straight events and has registered four finishes of 21st or better at this event in five trips. In his last four trips to Detroit Golf Club, Kirk has gained nearly 15 shots combined on approach, which adds to his appeal for this tournament. See who else to back here.

Meanwhile, Cohen is fading Collin Morikawa, despite being the oddsmakers' top choice at 12-1 odds. Morikawa hasn't won in the U.S. since 2021. While he is thriving off the tee and mostly on approach of late, the American has zero top-10 finishes in his last eight starts. Two weeks ago at the U.S. Open, Morikawa lost nearly nine strokes putting and was among the worst players in the field in that category.

He does boast a second-place finish here in 2023, when Rickie Fowler beat him in a playoff, so the previous course history, while limited, is impressive. Cohen believes that Morikawa has the potential to dominate this field, but isn't worth the risk at such short odds to break his winless streak since 2023. See who else to fade here.

How to make 2025 Rocket Classic picks

2025 Rocket Classic odds, field

(odds subject to change)

Collin Morikawa +1200

Keegan Bradley +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Ben Griffin +2200

Cameron Young +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Harry Hall +3000

Si Woo Kim +3500

Keith Mitchell +3500

Max Greyserman +3500

Luke Clanton +4000

Wyndham Clark +4000

Tony Finau +4000

Rickie Fowler +4000

Akshay Bhatia +4500

Davis Thompson +4500

Rasmus Hojgaard +4500

Min Woo Lee +4500

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Chris Gotterup +5000

Alex Smalley +5000

Thorbjorn Olesen +5500

Taylor Moore +5500

Ryan Gerard +5500

Alex Noren +5500

Michael Kim +6000

Matt Wallace +6000

Kurt Kitayama +6500

Stephan Jaeger +6500

Byeong Hun An +6500

Nicolai Hojgaard +7000

Tom Kim +7500

Emiliano Grillo +7500

Michael Thorbjornsen +7500

Max Homa +7500

Jesper Svensson +8000

Jake Knapp +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Vince Whaley +8000

Victor Perez +8000

Ryo Hisatsune +8000

Rico Hoey +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Cam Davis +8000

Mark Hubbard +9000

Davis Riley +9000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Nico Echavarria +9000

Erik Van Rooyen +10000

Lee Hodges +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Matt McCarty +11000

Aldrich Potgieter +11000

Kevin Roy +11000

Sam Ryder +11000

Ricky Castillo +11000

Cameron Champ +11000

Isaiah Salinda +12000

Trey Mullinax +12000

Thriston Lawrence +12000

Steven Fisk +12000

Patrick Fishburn +12000

Beau Hossler +12000

Antoine Rozner +12000

Max McGreevy +12000

Andrew Putnam +12000

Matt Kuchar +15000

Karl Vilips +15000

Webb Simpson +15000

Henrik Norlander +15000

Doug Ghim +15000

Sami Valimaki +15000

Quade Cummins +15000

Carson Young +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000