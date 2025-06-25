Keegan Bradley is coming off a dramatic victory at the Travelers Championship, his eighth career win on the PGA Tour. Bradley will be part of an energized 2025 Rocket Classic field, which begins on Thursday at the Detroit Golf Club. Bradley, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama and Matt Fitzpatrick are among the major champions in this week's field. Cam Davis enters the 2025 Rocket Classic as the defending champion, and he's the only two-time winner of this event.

According to the latest 2025 Rocket Classic odds, Davis is going off as an 80-1 longshot to repeat, while Morikawa is listed as the 12-1 favorite. Bradley (16-1) is next in line on the PGA odds board, followed by Patrick Cantlay (18-1) and Ben Griffin (22-1). Before locking in your 2025 Rocket Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

2025 Rocket Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Rocket Classic: Keegan Bradley, an eight-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top five. Bradley is coming off a thrilling victory at the Travelers Championship which saw him birdie the final hole to win by one stroke. Bradley now has one win and five top-10 finishes this season, but fatigue could play a factor this week.

In addition, Bradley is returning to Detroit Golf Club for the first time since 2023, where he finished T-21. The 39-year-old enters this week's event ranked 54th in greens in regulation percentage (66.38%), 59th in scoring average (70.22) and 100th in strokes gained: putting (-0.026). He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 Rocket Classic field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Harry Hall, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hall has been red-hot in recent weeks, securing a top-10 finish in two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour. He's finished inside the top 25 in five consecutive PGA Tour events, proving his game is trending in the right direction.

The 27-year-old Englishman has been able to secure those positive results thanks to his effectiveness on the green. Hall enters the 2025 Rocket Classic ranked first in putts per round (27.59), second in strokes gained: putting (0.784) and second in one-putt percentage (45.79%). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 Rocket Classic bets.

How to make 2025 Rocket Classic picks

2025 Rocket Classic odds, favorites

