2025 Rocket Classic picks, odds, field: Surprising predictions from model that's nailed 15 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the 2025 Rocket Classic 10,000 times and revealed its PGA Tour golf picks for Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, and more
Cam Davis will be out to defend his title when the 2025 Rocket Classic gets underway on Thursday at Detroit Golf Club. Davis is the only two-time winner of this event, but he'll enter the Rocket Classic 2025 having finished T-54 or worse in six of his last seven starts on the PGA Tour. If Davis wants to rewrite the history books and become the first repeat winner at the Rocket Classic, he'll have to stave off several serious contenders. Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama and Matt Fitzpatrick are among the major champions looking to dethrone Davis and win the 2025 Rocket Classic.
Morikawa enters this week's event as the 12-1 favorite, according to the latest 2025 Rocket Classic odds. He's followed by Bradley (16-1), Patrick Cantlay (18-1) and Ben Griffin (22-1) on the PGA odds board. Davis is going off as an 80-1 longshot to repeat. Before locking in your 2025 Rocket Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters - its fourth Masters in a row - and the 2025 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites. New users have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.
Now that the 2025 Rocket Classic field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2025 Rocket Classic predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Rocket Classic: Keegan Bradley, an eight-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top five. Bradley is coming off a thrilling victory at the Travelers Championship which saw him birdie the final hole to win by one stroke. Bradley now has one win and five top-10 finishes this season, but fatigue could play a factor this week.
In addition, Bradley is returning to Detroit Golf Club for the first time since 2023, where he finished T-21. The 39-year-old enters this week's event ranked 54th in greens in regulation percentage (66.38%), 59th in scoring average (70.22) and 100th in strokes gained: putting (-0.026). He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 Rocket Classic field. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Harry Hall, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hall has been red-hot in recent weeks, securing a top-10 finish in two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour. He's finished inside the top 25 in five consecutive PGA Tour events, proving his game is trending in the right direction.
The 27-year-old Englishman has been able to secure those positive results thanks to his effectiveness on the green. Hall enters the 2025 Rocket Classic ranked first in putts per round (27.59), second in strokes gained: putting (0.784) and second in one-putt percentage (45.79%). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 Rocket Classic bets. See who else to pick here. Bettors looking to take advantage of a Caesars Sportsbook promo code can get Hall to finish inside the top 10 at +330 odds.
How to make 2025 Rocket Classic picks
The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 30-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2025 Rocket Classic, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 Rocket Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 15 golf majors, including the last four Masters.
2025 Rocket Classic odds, favorites
Get full 2025 Rocket Classic picks, best bets, and predictions here.
(odds subject to change)
Collin Morikawa +1200
Keegan Bradley +1600
Patrick Cantlay +1800
Ben Griffin +2200
Cameron Young +2800
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Harry Hall +3000
Si Woo Kim +3500
Keith Mitchell +3500
Max Greyserman +3500
Luke Clanton +4000
Wyndham Clark +4000
Tony Finau +4000
Rickie Fowler +4000
Akshay Bhatia +4500
Davis Thompson +4500
Rasmus Hojgaard +4500
Min Woo Lee +4500
Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
Chris Gotterup +5000
Alex Smalley +5000
Thorbjorn Olesen +5500
Taylor Moore +5500
Ryan Gerard +5500
Alex Noren +5500
Michael Kim +6000
Matt Wallace +6000
Kurt Kitayama +6500
Stephan Jaeger +6500
Byeong Hun An +6500
Nicolai Hojgaard +7000
Tom Kim +7500
Emiliano Grillo +7500
Michael Thorbjornsen +7500
Max Homa +7500
Jesper Svensson +8000
Jake Knapp +8000
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Vince Whaley +8000
Victor Perez +8000
Ryo Hisatsune +8000
Rico Hoey +8000
Chris Kirk +8000
Cam Davis +8000
Mark Hubbard +9000
Davis Riley +9000
Patrick Rodgers +9000
Nico Echavarria +9000
Erik Van Rooyen +10000
Lee Hodges +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Seamus Power +10000
Matt McCarty +11000
Aldrich Potgieter +11000
Kevin Roy +11000
Sam Ryder +11000
Ricky Castillo +11000
Cameron Champ +11000
Isaiah Salinda +12000
Trey Mullinax +12000
Thriston Lawrence +12000
Steven Fisk +12000
Patrick Fishburn +12000
Beau Hossler +12000
Antoine Rozner +12000
Max McGreevy +12000
Andrew Putnam +12000
Matt Kuchar +15000
Karl Vilips +15000
Webb Simpson +15000
Henrik Norlander +15000
Doug Ghim +15000
Sami Valimaki +15000
Quade Cummins +15000
Carson Young +15000
Austin Eckroat +15000