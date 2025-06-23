Cam Davis will be out to defend his title when the 2025 Rocket Classic gets underway on Thursday at Detroit Golf Club. Davis is the only two-time winner of this event, but he'll enter the Rocket Classic 2025 having finished T-54 or worse in six of his last seven starts on the PGA Tour. If Davis wants to rewrite the history books and become the first repeat winner at the Rocket Classic, he'll have to stave off several serious contenders. Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama and Matt Fitzpatrick are among the major champions looking to dethrone Davis and win the 2025 Rocket Classic.

Morikawa enters this week's event as the 12-1 favorite, according to the latest 2025 Rocket Classic odds. He's followed by Bradley (16-1), Patrick Cantlay (18-1) and Ben Griffin (22-1) on the PGA odds board. Davis is going off as an 80-1 longshot to repeat.

2025 Rocket Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Rocket Classic: Keegan Bradley, an eight-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top five. Bradley is coming off a thrilling victory at the Travelers Championship which saw him birdie the final hole to win by one stroke. Bradley now has one win and five top-10 finishes this season, but fatigue could play a factor this week.

In addition, Bradley is returning to Detroit Golf Club for the first time since 2023, where he finished T-21. The 39-year-old enters this week's event ranked 54th in greens in regulation percentage (66.38%), 59th in scoring average (70.22) and 100th in strokes gained: putting (-0.026). He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 Rocket Classic field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Harry Hall, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hall has been red-hot in recent weeks, securing a top-10 finish in two of his last three starts on the PGA Tour. He's finished inside the top 25 in five consecutive PGA Tour events, proving his game is trending in the right direction.

The 27-year-old Englishman has been able to secure those positive results thanks to his effectiveness on the green. Hall enters the 2025 Rocket Classic ranked first in putts per round (27.59), second in strokes gained: putting (0.784) and second in one-putt percentage (45.79%). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 Rocket Classic bets.

How to make 2025 Rocket Classic picks

2025 Rocket Classic odds, favorites

(odds subject to change)

Collin Morikawa +1200

Keegan Bradley +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Ben Griffin +2200

Cameron Young +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Harry Hall +3000

Si Woo Kim +3500

Keith Mitchell +3500

Max Greyserman +3500

Luke Clanton +4000

Wyndham Clark +4000

Tony Finau +4000

Rickie Fowler +4000

Akshay Bhatia +4500

Davis Thompson +4500

Rasmus Hojgaard +4500

Min Woo Lee +4500

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Chris Gotterup +5000

Alex Smalley +5000

Thorbjorn Olesen +5500

Taylor Moore +5500

Ryan Gerard +5500

Alex Noren +5500

Michael Kim +6000

Matt Wallace +6000

Kurt Kitayama +6500

Stephan Jaeger +6500

Byeong Hun An +6500

Nicolai Hojgaard +7000

Tom Kim +7500

Emiliano Grillo +7500

Michael Thorbjornsen +7500

Max Homa +7500

Jesper Svensson +8000

Jake Knapp +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Vince Whaley +8000

Victor Perez +8000

Ryo Hisatsune +8000

Rico Hoey +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Cam Davis +8000

Mark Hubbard +9000

Davis Riley +9000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Nico Echavarria +9000

Erik Van Rooyen +10000

Lee Hodges +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Matt McCarty +11000

Aldrich Potgieter +11000

Kevin Roy +11000

Sam Ryder +11000

Ricky Castillo +11000

Cameron Champ +11000

Isaiah Salinda +12000

Trey Mullinax +12000

Thriston Lawrence +12000

Steven Fisk +12000

Patrick Fishburn +12000

Beau Hossler +12000

Antoine Rozner +12000

Max McGreevy +12000

Andrew Putnam +12000

Matt Kuchar +15000

Karl Vilips +15000

Webb Simpson +15000

Henrik Norlander +15000

Doug Ghim +15000

Sami Valimaki +15000

Quade Cummins +15000

Carson Young +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000