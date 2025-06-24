The seventh running of the tournament sees the 2025 Rocket Classic welcome perhaps its strongest field ever to Detroit Golf Club as the sprint to the FedEx Cup Playoffs gets underway. With all eight signature events and three of the major championships behind players, only The Open and a handful of regular PGA Tour stops are in between them and the end of the 2025 campaign.

It therefore makes sense why stars like Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay have committed to this field. Both Americans find themselves searching for answers amid long winless droughts that span multiple seasons while seeking to add points to the totals for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Both players are now on the outside of the top six automatic qualifying spots with only three months until the biennial competition at Bethpage Black. They are likely to be there, but it is known is that U.S. Ryder Cup captain and Travelers Championship winner Keegan Bradley will be there for sure.

Claiming his fourth win in the last three seasons, Bradley has more trophies than anyone not named Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy during that frame. Another win this week would only turn up the volume on the conversation centering around his possible playing captaincy.

PGA Tour winners Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim, Davis Thompson, Wyndham Clark and Akshay Bhatia plan to tee it up with big names such as Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler and Max Homa rounding out the action in the Motor City.

2025 Rocket Classic schedule

Dates: June 26-29

Location: Detroit Golf Club — Detroit, Michigan

Par: 72 | Yardage: 7,370

Purse: $9,600,000

2025 Rocket Classic field, odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Collin Morikawa (12-1): For as cool and calm as he is on the surface, something is bubbling underneath for Morikawa. He seems to be tinkering in ways he had not in the early part of his career as he continues to cycle through putters amid a lull on the greens and switch things up with his full swing. He was seen on the range at the U.S. Open working hard on his spine angle to clear some more space and hit some full shots without a glove on at the Travelers Championship. He is looking for something, and once he finds whatever it is may be, he'll find the winner's circle again.

For as cool and calm as he is on the surface, something is bubbling underneath for Morikawa. He seems to be tinkering in ways he had not in the early part of his career as he continues to cycle through putters amid a lull on the greens and switch things up with his full swing. He was seen on the range at the U.S. Open working hard on his spine angle to clear some more space and hit some full shots without a glove on at the Travelers Championship. He is looking for something, and once he finds whatever it is may be, he'll find the winner's circle again. Patrick Cantlay (16-1): This week marks Cantlay's third regular PGA Tour event of the year and first since the week ahead of the Masters. Dropping to No. 20 in the Official World Golf Rankings, the former FedEx Cup champion is not as far off as it seems. He has claimed four top-15 finishes in his last six starts with the two outliers coming in the form of missed cuts at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

This week marks Cantlay's third regular PGA Tour event of the year and first since the week ahead of the Masters. Dropping to No. 20 in the Official World Golf Rankings, the former FedEx Cup champion is not as far off as it seems. He has claimed four top-15 finishes in his last six starts with the two outliers coming in the form of missed cuts at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Keegan Bradley (18-1): It's officially his best season from a statistical sense, and it can get even better this week. Bradley arrives in Detroit inside the top 10 of the OWGR for the first time in over a decade and as one of the favorites to take down this tournament. He has made the cut in all four prior trips thanks to a sense of comfort engulfing him on the greens. If he putts like he did last week, he can do some damage.

It's officially his best season from a statistical sense, and it can get even better this week. Bradley arrives in Detroit inside the top 10 of the OWGR for the first time in over a decade and as one of the favorites to take down this tournament. He has made the cut in all four prior trips thanks to a sense of comfort engulfing him on the greens. If he putts like he did last week, he can do some damage. Ben Griffin (22-1)

Cameron Young (28-1): He probably should have won this tournament last season, but a final-round 73 and a broken driver on the back nine on Sunday were his undoing. With a pair of contention runs in a pair of appearances, Young should be licking his lips as his form as reemerged thanks in large part to his putter. Never known as someone who can roll the rock, he ranks ninth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting this season.

He probably should have won this tournament last season, but a final-round 73 and a broken driver on the back nine on Sunday were his undoing. With a pair of contention runs in a pair of appearances, Young should be licking his lips as his form as reemerged thanks in large part to his putter. Never known as someone who can roll the rock, he ranks ninth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting this season. Hideki Matsuyama (33-1): If you haven't heard much from Matsuyama, it is because he hasn't been doing much. The man from Japan set the PGA Tour scoring record en route to victory in the first week of the season and has been held outside the top 10 on leaderboards ever since. A combination of inconsistent putting and wayward driving have been too much for his iron play and short game to overcome.

If you haven't heard much from Matsuyama, it is because he hasn't been doing much. The man from Japan set the PGA Tour scoring record en route to victory in the first week of the season and has been held outside the top 10 on leaderboards ever since. A combination of inconsistent putting and wayward driving have been too much for his iron play and short game to overcome. Harry Hall (33-1)

Si Woo Kim (35-1)

Luke Clanton (40-1)

Max Greyserman (40-1)

Wyndham Clark (40-1)

2025 Rocket Classic predictions



Matt Fitzpatrick Winner (45-1): It's a big stretch for Fitzpatrick as he is outside the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings and outside the top 25 in the European Ryder Cup standings. In short, there is a lot of work to be done. He gets things going in the right direction this week, however, as the Englishman is beginning to find his stride in all aspects of the game. He quietly finished T17 at the Travelers Championship without any help of his putter, which had been cooperative the month prior.

Akshay Bhatia Contender (45-1): One of the runner-up finishers a season ago, Bhatia may not arrive in such stellar form, but he should be able to find it at Detroit Golf Club. Featuring wide fairways and without penalty for missing them, Detroit presents a great chance for the left hander to get back in his groove. His iron play remains sensational and his putter has shown signs of life in recent tournaments.

Max Homa Sleeper (90-1): The numbers and finishes aren't great, but something about Homa's game suggests he is closer than than what has been suggested. He comes back to a place where he has finished inside the top 25 in three straight years and with his ball striking slowly but surely beginning to turn the corner. If it does, it will be met with a red-hot putter that could carry him into contention.

Who will win the Rocket Classic, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard and best bets, all from the model that's nailed 15 golf majors, including the past four Masters, and is up over $8,500 since June 2020.