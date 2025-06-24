The PGA Tour heads to Detroit this week for the 2025 Rocket Classic. The tournament is scheduled to get underway on Thursday, June 26, at Detroit Golf Club. The 2025 Rocket Classic field is headlined by Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, and Patrick Cantlay. Morikawa is the +1200 (risk $100 to win $1,200) favorite in the latest 2025 Rocket Classic odds. Other top contenders include Bradley (+1600), Cantlay (+1800), Ben Griffin (+2200), Cameron Young (+2800), and Hideki Matsuyama (+3000). SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen is calling for strong performances from both Young and Taylor Moore, parlaying both to finish in the top 10 (including ties) on the final leaderboard at +1880 odds.

Cohen is also calling for Cam Davis to be the top Oceania finisher in the Rocket Classic 2025 field. The 30-year-old Australian has won this event twice and has performed well against elite fields in 2025. Before locking in any other 2025 Rocket Classic bets, you'll want to see what prop bets Cohen is targeting leading into the tournament.

Cohen, the host of Tuesday's Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube, correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) and Ben Griffin (+4500 w/o Scheffler) to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, as well as four winners last season.

Best prop bets for the 2025 Rocket Classic:

Top Oceania: Cam Davis (+240)

Winning Score: Over 265.5 (-140)

Top-10 Parlay (with ties): Cameron Young + Taylor Moore (+1880)

The two-time champion of this event has to beat Min Woo Lee, Karl Vilips, Harrison Endycott, and Aaron Baddeley. Outside of the wins in 2021 and 2024, Davis had top-20s in 2022 and 2023 at Detroit Golf Club. Despite having only one top-10 finish all season (Pebble Beach in February), I expect the familiar setting to bring out the best in the Australian. Min Woo Lee hasn't posted any higher than a 49th-place finish since his win in March and is a fade for me despite finishing T2 last year. Outside of a T11 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Vilips hasn't been too successful in individual events since his victory at an alternate event in early-March. Endycott and Baddeley are longshots that I'll avoid here.

With par being 288, the winner would have to reach -24 under par to hit the under. In both of Cam Davis' wins, he reached -18 under, while the 2020 edition finished at -23. In the three other times this event has been played, the winning scores were -24, -25, and -26. To me, the weather might be a factor with hot, humid conditions, wind, and the potential for storms. My prediction is the winner comes in at -21 under par, so we should have a few shots in our favor towards the over for this bet.

Gambling is all about having fun, am I right? So let's go big with this one. Cameron Young has played the Rocket Classic twice, having finished second and sixth. Taylor Moore has played this event three times, with finishes of sixth, fourth, and 10th. That's five total appearances between the two players with five top-10 finishes. Who knows if these trends can continue, but at nearly 19-1 odds, I'm willing to find out.

More 2025 Rocket Classic picks

