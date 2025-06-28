The PGA Tour's summer swing rolled into Detroit this week for the 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club. After Keegan Bradley's thrilling win (or Tommy Fleetwood's heartbreaking loss, depending on your perspective) at the Travelers Championship last week, the United States Ryder Cup captain served as the headliner as he inches closer to becoming the first playing captain for the U.S. since Arnold Palmer in 1962.

With Bradley playing becoming a more real scenario by the week -- despite the veteran standout barely making the cut in the Motor City -- other U.S. Ryder Cup hopefuls are tacking on extra events to try and climb the points list and make their case for inclusion at Bethpage Black later this summer. Collin Morikawa, who is outside the top six who automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup, is just three strokes off the lead as Moving Day begins.

Given the lack of star power near the top of the leaderboard, Morikawa has a huge opportunity to not just win his first tournament in two years but add some much-needed Ryder Cup points to ensure himself a spot at Bethpage Black in New York. A victory for Morikawa would also create some momentum going into the year's final major as The Open heads to Royal Portrush in three weeks.

Here's how you can watch all of the action in Detroit this weekend.

2025 Rocket Classic TV schedule

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio