The PGA Tour's summer swing rolls into Detroit this week for the 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club. After Keegan Bradley's thrilling win (or Tommy Fleetwood's heartbreaking loss, depending on your perspective) at the Travelers Championship last week, the United States Ryder Cup captain is the headliner this week as he inches ever closer to becoming the first playing captain for the U.S. since Arnold Palmer in 1962.

With Bradley (18-1 at BetMGM) playing becoming a more real scenario by the week, other U.S. Ryder Cup hopefuls are tacking on extra events to try and climb the points list and make their case for inclusion at Bethpage Black later this summer.

Patrick Cantlay (14-1) is playing in Detroit for the second time in his career and first since a runner-up finish in 2022, as he needs to make up ground to nab a spot on Bradley's squad this fall. Collin Morikawa (12-1) is now outside the top 6 that automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup and is also making just his second career start at the Rocket Classic -- also finishing as a runner-up in 2023.

They're hoping to find some success at Detroit Golf Club that can push them further up the rankings and also create a little momentum going into the year's final major, as The Open heads to Royal Portrush in three weeks. Also in the field this week is Cam Davis (80-1), the reigning champion at the Rocket Classic and a two-time winner in Detroit (the only one in the tournament's short history).

Here's how you can watch all of the action in Detroit this weekend.

2025 Rocket Classic TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio