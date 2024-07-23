Keegan Bradley has made his first addition to the leadership room for the 2025 Ryder Cup. Bradley announced on Tuesday that Webb Simpson will serve as a vice captain for the U.S. team during the event scheduled for Sept. 26-28, 2025 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

"I am honored to be chosen by Keegan to serve as a vice captain in 2025," Simpson said. "Competing in three Ryder Cups will forever be among my career highlights. I have no doubt that Keegan will be a fantastic captain and a tremendous leader, and could not be more excited to get to work as we seek to reclaim the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black."

Like Bradley, Simpson's role as a vice captain marks his first of the leadership variety in the Ryder Cup. As a player, the former U.S. Open champion compiled a 4-4-1 career record across three Ryder Cups, all of which the U.S. ultimately went on to to lose. Simpson was also a member of three winning U.S. Presidents Cup teams as a player and a fourth as an assistant captain at his home club of Quail Hollow in 2022.

The addition of Simpson marks a continuation of the youth movement currently undertaking the U.S. Ryder Cup team leadership room. Based on Bradley's words at his introductory press conference, that is on purpose. Both Bradley and Simpson, age 38, are still playing on the PGA Tour with the latter drawing recent criticism from media and fans alike for the number of sponsor exemptions (5) he received into signature events where the top American golfers predominantly play.

"I'm going to say I'm going to take a fresh look at vice captains, they're going to be a lot younger, closer to playing," Bradley said at his introductory press conference. "I think that I'm going to be out there with the guys. I'm going to be playing in the same tournaments they're going to be playing in. I'm going to be playing in majors with them. I'm going to be playing week-to-week, I'll be alongside these guys in the locker room, practice rounds, dinner. As opposed to in the past with Ryder Cup they got to fly in, they got to schedule all these things and I'm going to have a year of being with the guys as a peer."