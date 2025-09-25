The biggest names in golf come to Long Island, New York, this week for the 2025 Ryder Cup, which pits Team USA vs. Team Europe at Bethpage Black, often considered one of the toughest courses in the world. Each team has 12 golfers competing in a match play format, rather than traditional stroke play competition. Team USA includes stars such as Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele, while Team Europe is highlighted by golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood. Team USA is the -150 favorite, while Team Europe is a +155 underdog, with a tie priced at +1300 in the latest 2025 Ryder Cup odds.

The Ryder Cup 2025 tees off on Friday, September 26, and along with betting on which team wins, there are plenty of 2025 Ryder Cup props available as online sports betting options, including ample longshots that could give sports bettors a significant payday. One of the model's top 2025 Ryder Cup longshot picks is McIlroy, the 2025 Masters champion, as the top point scorer for Team Europe at +300 odds. McIlroy will be competing in his eighth Ryder Cup, and he was the top point scorer for all golfers at the 2023 Ryder Cup, which Team Europe won.

Rory McIlroy top Team Europe point scorer (+300)

McIlroy went 4-1 in his matches at the 2023 Ryder Cup, as the only golfer for either team to score four points. He's finished with a winning record in match play in four of his seven career Ryder Cups and has earned at least 50% of his possible points in five of seven appearances. McIlroy has competed at Bethpage Black in four PGA Tour events over his career, finishing in the top 10 twice.

McIlroy is no stranger to facing harsher environments and pressure throughout his career, and with Bethpage Black on Long Island notoriously known for bringing one of the rowdier crowds in golf, the 36-year-old may use any hecklers to lock in even more. McIlroy claimed his first green jacket this year to complete the career Grand Slam, and he had three top-10 finishes over his final five PGA Tour events this season.

McIlroy has spoken in the past about how much the Ryder Cup means to him, and you can expect him to be near his best this weekend.

Top Team USA Debutant: J.J. Spaun (+370)

Spaun is one of four Team USA golfers competing in their first Ryder Cup, and the model sees value in him finishing ahead of the other three. He has the longest odds of the four, behind Cameron Young, Ben Griffin and Russell Henry, the favorite of the four first-timers. Spaun has been at his best in some of the biggest tournaments this season, winning the 2025 U.S. Open, and forcing a playoff at both The Players Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing second in each event. Spaun finished second in the Ryder Cup points list to earn an automatic qualifying position for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

