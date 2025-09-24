The 2025 Ryder Cup, a biennial golf competition between American and European teams, tees off on Friday from Bethpage Black on Long Island, N.Y. Each team has 12 golfers who either automatically qualified for the Ryder Cup 2025 squads or were hand picked by captains, including many of the biggest names in the sport. Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau are among those representing the U.S., while Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are part of Team Europe. The Europeans enter the 2025 Ryder Cup as defending champs after winning in 2023.

With seven of the top 10 players in the world, Team USA is the -150 favorite in the latest 2025 Ryder Cup odds. Europe is at +170, while a tie, which has occurred twice in the previous 44 editions, is at +1000. One could also make Ryder Cup bets on various golf props ranging from day winners to individual golfer performances.

2025 Ryder Cup predictions

McClure is backing Team USA to lead after Day 1 at +100 odds. Day 1 on Friday will consist of four alternate shot (foursome) matches in the morning and then four better ball (fourball) matches in the afternoon. As the hosts, the United States was allowed to select when the sessions of the first two days of the event are played, so team captain Keegan Bradley clearly feels confident that this cadence will put the Americans in the best chance to grab an early lead, and past results certainly indicate that.

The U.S. has utilized this strategy in five straight Ryder Cup events, posting a 12-4 overall record over those sessions. The U.S. went 6-2 in foursome matches when it last hosted in 2021, while the Europeans also know this strategy often works in favor of the host, as they went 7-1 across the foursome matches when they hosted in 2023.

One can also look at the composition of the respective teams to see why McClure favors the U.S. to start off with a lead. Five of the top six ranked players in the world are suiting up in the Red, White and Blue, with McIlroy the lone exception. The entire-12 man U.S. team ranks in the top 25, while three Europeans are outside the top 25, including Rahm at No. 73. Additionally, Bethpage Black hasn't been too kind to many of the Europeans who played it before when the course hosted the 2019 PGA Championship. Five of the seven Team Europe members who competed finished outside the top 25, while U.S. member, Patrick Cantlay (t3) nearly won the major and fellow member, Xander Schauffele, had a solid 16th-place finish. See who else to pick here.

2025 Ryder Cup odds, favorites, teams

Team USA -150

Team Europe +170

Tie +1000



Team USA roster



Scottie Scheffler

J.J. Spaun

Xander Schauffele

Russell Henley

Harris English

Bryson DeChambeau

Justin Thomas

Collin Morikawa

Ben Griffin

Cameron Young

Patrick Cantlay

Sam Burns



Team Europe roster



Rory McIlroy

Robert MacIntyre

Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose

Rasmus Hojgaard

Tyrrell Hatton

Shane Lowry

Sepp Straka

Ludvig Aberg

Viktor Hovland

Matt Fitzpatrick

Jon Rahm