The biggest X-factor for the United States team at the 2025 Ryder Cup is Bryson DeChambeau. After being left off the 2023 squad, he returns for a third Ryder Cup as the lone LIV golfer on the U.S. roster and is the most fascinating figure on the U.S. side.

Because of the uniqueness of his game, there are tons of questions about how you pick the right partner for DeChambeau, and because of his unique personality, there are some who question his fit in the team room. Brandel Chamblee called him a "captain's nightmare" on Monday night, but the other stars of the U.S. roster are embracing what Bryson's unique energy can provide this team.

Scottie Scheffler, who went 1-0-1 as DeChambeau's partner in the U.S. victory at Whistling Straights in 2021, thought he was "tremendous" to play with in the Ryder Cup, and noted that he's excited to be able to "unleash" DeChambeau in a raucous atmosphere at Bethpage Black.

"I think Bryson is a tremendous competitor. He's a great partner as well. I partnered with him in 2021 at Whistling Straits and he was a tremendous guy to be out to be golf course with. He's a great guy and a good friend and he's been great in our team room," Scheffler said. "He brings a lot of energy, the people love him, and I think he loves the opportunity to be able to represent his country. He's a multiple-time U.S. Open winner, and that means a lot to him. Being an American I think means a lot to him as well. I'm excited to kind of unleash him this week."

Xander Schauffele echoed those sentiments when he was asked about DeChambeau, explaining that he's talked with Bradley about how DeChambeau could be the difference for the U.S. team because his points might mean just a little more.

"I was telling Keegan, I feel like Bryson could be like the difference for us in a strange way from the standpoint of feeding into these fans, the style of golf he plays," Schauffele said. "And also how -- like you'll get me, I'll make a putt, and you won't see too much of a reaction. That's just who I am. That's kind of how I operate. Maybe it might change this week, who knows. These Ryder Cups bring out the best in you at times.

"But Bryson is like, this is his arena. If he views himself as a gladiator golfer, this is as good as it gets. He's been awesome. He's been awesome in the team room. I'm excited to sort of see what he can do, and hopefully get a lot of points up on the board because his points might hit harder than maybe my points, for example, just because of how he might celebrate and get these fans into this tournament quickly."

What remains to be seen is how often Bradley puts DeChambeau on the golf course this week. DeChambeau has only ever played in three sessions in his two previous Ryder Cup starts -- 2-3-1 record. However, if, as Schauffele posits, Bryson's points will "hit harder," you'd want him playing more often and would certainly want him to be out there in the first session of Friday foursomes to get the crowd going.

Alternate shot is by far the toughest format to come up with the right pairing for DeChambeau. Based on the practice rounds he'll be playing with one of Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas or Cameron Young, and who his partner is could change for fourballs and foursomes.

In any case, it sounds like the game plan initially is to get DeChambeau on the course as often as possible. He certainly has the support of two of the U.S. team's top stars, who recognize his unique skillset and personality could rally the team and the crowd in a way no one else on the American side can.