2025 Sanderson Farms Championship picks, odds, field: Surprising predictions by model that's nailed 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship 10,000 times and revealed its PGA Tour golf picks
After a two-week break, the PGA Tour schedule officially resumes with the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship beginning on Thursday. If recent history is any indication, then fans can expect a closely contested Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 as the last six editions of this event have been decided by either one stroke or a playoff. Low scores may also be in store as those six tournaments have seen the winner post an average score of nearly 20-under-par.
The Country Club of Jackson hosts the tournament, and it's one of the 10 longest courses on the 2025 PGA Tour schedule. The latest 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship odds have Akshay Bhatia as the +2000 favorite, as he's the top-ranked player in the field. Defending tournament winner, Kevin Yu, has +2500 PGA odds, with Davis Thompson at +2500 to use in Sanderson Farms Championship bets. Before locking in any 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.
2025 Sanderson Farms Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship: Kevin Yu (+2500), who won this event last year at 23-under-par, stumbles this week and doesn't crack the top 10. That remains the only win for Yu, not only on the PGA Tour, but on any professional tour around the world. He has missed the cut in three of his last four tournaments and has no top-25 finishes over each of his last five starts.
With smallish greens at Country Club of Jackson, putting is at a premium, and that's where Yu has struggled the most in 2025. He ranks outside the top 100 in strokes gained: putting, total putting and overall putting average, which limits birdie opportunities. Even with his victory here last year, Yu missed the cut at this event in 2023, so he doesn't exactly have consistency on his side. One shouldn't get enamored with his 2024 win and look for other options with PGA bets this week.
Another one of the model's surprising Sanderson Farms Championship picks: Emiliano Grillo, a +4000 longshot in the latest Sanderson Farms Championship odds, makes a strong run at the title. The Argentinian was ranked No. 166 in the world just four months ago but is now in the top 100. He's had a strong second half of the 2025 PGA Tour season that included a fourth-place finish in his last start, a runner-up at the John Deere Classic and a string of four straight top-25s, including at the U.S. Open.
Grillo's also had recent success at this event, placing 11th last year and notching a top-5 finish in 2022. Grillo combines precision off the tee, ranking 15th on tour in driving accuracy percentage, with a nice touch on the greens. His total putting (105.1) ranks among the top 10 in the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 field. There being 10 players with shorter PGA odds than Grillo for this event makes him a steal, as you shouldn't hesitate to insert him into your golf bets. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship picks
The model is also targeting two other golfers with odds of 40-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title.
Who will win the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world?
2025 Sanderson Farms Championship odds, favorites
2025 Sanderson Farms Championship odds, favorites
(FanDuel odds subject to change)
Akshay Bhatia +2000
Kevin Yu +2500
Davis Thompson +2500
Michael Thorbjornsen +2700
Rasmus Højgaard +2700
Min Woo Lee +2700
J.T. Poston +3000
Nicolai Højgaard +3500
Rico Hoey +3500
Alex Smalley +3500
Mackenzie Hughes +3500
Emiliano Grillo +4000
Keith Mitchell +4000
Matt Wallace +4000
Luke Clanton +4000
Jacob Bridgeman +4000
Max Homa +4500
Sam Stevens +4500
Thorbjørn Olesen +4500
Cameron Champ +4500
Beau Hossler +5000
Garrick Higgo +5000
Mark Hubbard +5000
Stephan Jaeger +5000
Vince Whaley +5500
Patrick Fishburn +5500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000
Jesper Svensson +6000
Byeong Hun An +6000
Niklas Norgaard +6000
Doug Ghim +6000
Pierceson Coody +6500
Taylor Moore +6500
Sami Valimaki +7000
Matti Schmid +7000
Victor Perez +7500
Ricky Castillo +7500
Matt Kuchar +7500
Tom Kim +8000
Lee Hodges +8000
Isaiah Salinda +8000
Eric Cole +8000
Hayden Springer +8000
Kevin Roy +8000
Ryo Hisatsune +8000
Erik van Rooyen +8000
Patrick Rodgers +8000
Mac Meissner +8000
Seamus Power +8000
Taylor Montgomery +8000
Takumi Kanaya +8000
Joseph Bramlett +8000
Andrew Putnam +10000
Chad Ramey +10000
Joel Dahmen +10000
Steven Fisk +10000
Thriston Lawrence +10000
Antoine Rozner +10000
Henrik Norlander +10000
Thomas Rosenmueller +10000
Max McGreevy +10000
Lanto Griffin +10000
Kris Ventura +12500
Harry Higgs +12500
Chandler Phillips +12500
Luke List +12500
Sam Ryder +12500
David Skinns +12500
Ben Kohles +12500
Carson Young +12500
Quade Cummins +15000
Adam Schenk +15000
Davis Riley +15000
Adam Hadwin +15000
Greyson Sigg +15000
Trevor Cone +17500
Michael La Sasso +17500
David Lipsky +17500
Noah Goodwin +17500
Chan Kim +17500
Tom Hoge +17500
Brandt Snedeker +20000
Matteo Manassero +20000
Ben Silverman +20000
Adam Svensson +22500
Trey Mullinax +22500
Justin Lower +22500
Jeremy Paul +22500
Jackson Suber +22500
Nick Dunlap +25000
Zach Johnson +25000
Cameron Huss +25000
Danny Walker +30000
Norman Xiong +30000
Will Gordon +30000
Patton Kizzire +30000
Ben Martin +30000
Peter Malnati +35000
Brice Garnett +35000
Gordon Sargent +35000
Kevin Streelman +35000
David Ford +35000
Matt NeSmith +35000
Doc Redman +35000
Kevin Velo +40000
Matthieu Pavon +40000
Paul Peterson +40000
Aaron Wise +40000
Francesco Molinari +40000
Zac Blair +40000
Cristobal Del Solar +60000
Matthew Riedel +60000
Hayden Buckley +75000
Camilo Villegas +75000
John Pak +75000
Jason Dufner +75000
Anders Albertson +100000
Mason Andersen +100000
Harrison Endycott +100000
Will Chandler +100000
Vince Covello +100000
Kaito Onishi +100000
Braden Thornberry +100000
Rafael Campos +100000
Ryan Palmer +100000
Grant Landry +100000
Kye Meeks +100000
Ryan Armour +100000
Frankie Capan III +100000
Tim Widing +100000
Taylor Dickson +100000
Brett Drewitt +100000