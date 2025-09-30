After a two-week break, the PGA Tour schedule officially resumes with the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship beginning on Thursday. If recent history is any indication, then fans can expect a closely contested Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 as the last six editions of this event have been decided by either one stroke or a playoff. Low scores may also be in store as those six tournaments have seen the winner post an average score of nearly 20-under-par.

The Country Club of Jackson hosts the tournament, and it's one of the 10 longest courses on the 2025 PGA Tour schedule. The latest 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship odds have Akshay Bhatia as the +2000 favorite, as he's the top-ranked player in the field. Defending tournament winner, Kevin Yu, has +2500 PGA odds, with Davis Thompson at +2500 to use in Sanderson Farms Championship bets. Before locking in any 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

2025 Sanderson Farms Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship: Kevin Yu (+2500), who won this event last year at 23-under-par, stumbles this week and doesn't crack the top 10. That remains the only win for Yu, not only on the PGA Tour, but on any professional tour around the world. He has missed the cut in three of his last four tournaments and has no top-25 finishes over each of his last five starts.

With smallish greens at Country Club of Jackson, putting is at a premium, and that's where Yu has struggled the most in 2025. He ranks outside the top 100 in strokes gained: putting, total putting and overall putting average, which limits birdie opportunities. Even with his victory here last year, Yu missed the cut at this event in 2023, so he doesn't exactly have consistency on his side.

Another one of the model's surprising Sanderson Farms Championship picks: Emiliano Grillo, a +4000 longshot in the latest Sanderson Farms Championship odds, makes a strong run at the title. The Argentinian was ranked No. 166 in the world just four months ago but is now in the top 100. He's had a strong second half of the 2025 PGA Tour season that included a fourth-place finish in his last start, a runner-up at the John Deere Classic and a string of four straight top-25s, including at the U.S. Open.

Grillo's also had recent success at this event, placing 11th last year and notching a top-5 finish in 2022. Grillo combines precision off the tee, ranking 15th on tour in driving accuracy percentage, with a nice touch on the greens. His total putting (105.1) ranks among the top 10 in the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 field. There being 10 players with shorter PGA odds than Grillo for this event makes him a steal, as you shouldn't hesitate to insert him into your golf bets.

How to make 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship picks

2025 Sanderson Farms Championship odds, favorites

(FanDuel odds subject to change)

Akshay Bhatia +2000

Kevin Yu +2500

Davis Thompson +2500

Michael Thorbjornsen +2700

Rasmus Højgaard +2700

Min Woo Lee +2700

J.T. Poston +3000

Nicolai Højgaard +3500

Rico Hoey +3500

Alex Smalley +3500

Mackenzie Hughes +3500

Emiliano Grillo +4000

Keith Mitchell +4000

Matt Wallace +4000

Luke Clanton +4000

Jacob Bridgeman +4000

Max Homa +4500

Sam Stevens +4500

Thorbjørn Olesen +4500

Cameron Champ +4500

Beau Hossler +5000

Garrick Higgo +5000

Mark Hubbard +5000

Stephan Jaeger +5000

Vince Whaley +5500

Patrick Fishburn +5500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000

Jesper Svensson +6000

Byeong Hun An +6000

Niklas Norgaard +6000

Doug Ghim +6000

Pierceson Coody +6500

Taylor Moore +6500

Sami Valimaki +7000

Matti Schmid +7000

Victor Perez +7500

Ricky Castillo +7500

Matt Kuchar +7500

Tom Kim +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Isaiah Salinda +8000

Eric Cole +8000

Hayden Springer +8000

Kevin Roy +8000

Ryo Hisatsune +8000

Erik van Rooyen +8000

Patrick Rodgers +8000

Mac Meissner +8000

Seamus Power +8000

Taylor Montgomery +8000

Takumi Kanaya +8000

Joseph Bramlett +8000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Chad Ramey +10000

Joel Dahmen +10000

Steven Fisk +10000

Thriston Lawrence +10000

Antoine Rozner +10000

Henrik Norlander +10000

Thomas Rosenmueller +10000

Max McGreevy +10000

Lanto Griffin +10000

Kris Ventura +12500

Harry Higgs +12500

Chandler Phillips +12500

Luke List +12500

Sam Ryder +12500

David Skinns +12500

Ben Kohles +12500

Carson Young +12500

Quade Cummins +15000

Adam Schenk +15000

Davis Riley +15000

Adam Hadwin +15000

Greyson Sigg +15000

Trevor Cone +17500

Michael La Sasso +17500

David Lipsky +17500

Noah Goodwin +17500

Chan Kim +17500

Tom Hoge +17500

Brandt Snedeker +20000

Matteo Manassero +20000

Ben Silverman +20000

Adam Svensson +22500

Trey Mullinax +22500

Justin Lower +22500

Jeremy Paul +22500

Jackson Suber +22500

Nick Dunlap +25000

Zach Johnson +25000

Cameron Huss +25000

Danny Walker +30000

Norman Xiong +30000

Will Gordon +30000

Patton Kizzire +30000

Ben Martin +30000

Peter Malnati +35000

Brice Garnett +35000

Gordon Sargent +35000

Kevin Streelman +35000

David Ford +35000

Matt NeSmith +35000

Doc Redman +35000

Kevin Velo +40000

Matthieu Pavon +40000

Paul Peterson +40000

Aaron Wise +40000

Francesco Molinari +40000

Zac Blair +40000

Cristobal Del Solar +60000

Matthew Riedel +60000

Hayden Buckley +75000

Camilo Villegas +75000

John Pak +75000

Jason Dufner +75000

Anders Albertson +100000

Mason Andersen +100000

Harrison Endycott +100000

Will Chandler +100000

Vince Covello +100000

Kaito Onishi +100000

Braden Thornberry +100000

Rafael Campos +100000

Ryan Palmer +100000

Grant Landry +100000

Kye Meeks +100000

Ryan Armour +100000

Frankie Capan III +100000

Tim Widing +100000

Taylor Dickson +100000

Brett Drewitt +100000