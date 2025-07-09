2025 Scottish Open expert picks, predictions: Golf insider avoiding Scottie Scheffler at The Renaissance Club
SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen just locked in his PGA Tour best bets for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club
The top three golfers in the world will be heading to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, which is a co-sanctioned event between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship earlier this season, and he is the +360 favorite (risk $100 to win $360) in the 2025 Scottish Open odds. Rory McIlroy, the reigning Masters champion, is second on the PGA odds board at +750, while Xander Schauffele is 20-1. Should you look past those golfers with your 2025 Scottish Open bets?
Defending champion Robert MacIntyre returns home after a near-miss at the U.S. Open last month. He is 33-1 to go back-to-back heading into Thursday's opening round. With a victory this week, MacIntyre will become the first player to win back-to-back Scottish Opens. MacIntyre will be paired with Scheffler and Adam Scott through the first two days of action, with the trio set to tee off at 3:28 a.m. ET on Thursday. Before making any 2025 Genesis Scottish Open picks, you need to see the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open predictions and best bets from golf expert Eric Cohen.
The host of Tuesday's Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube page, Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) and Ben Griffin to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge (+4500 w/o Scheffler).
Now, Cohen has focused his attention on the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open field and locked in his best bets and top longshot sleepers.
Top 2025 Genesis Scottish Open expert picks
One surprise: Cohen is backing Robert MacIntyre at 33-1 odds (risk $100 to win $3,300), whom new users could also grab a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to back. MacIntyre won his home event as a massive longshot last year, and he will have major crowd support this year. He has made the cut in nine straight tournaments and ranks 20th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained.
"As soon as I'm finished writing this column, I'm rushing to bet MacIntyre at this number before it drops," Cohen said. "Not only is his course history elite, MacIntyre just finished solo 2nd at the U.S. Open last month to J.J. Spaun. Expect another big performance from the lefty in his attempt to go back-to-back." See who else to back here.
Meanwhile, Cohen is fading Scottie Scheffler, even though he is a 16-time PGA Tour winner and the top favorite this week. Scheffler has finished inside the top 10 in nine straight events, winning three tournaments during that stretch. He leads the PGA Tour in total strokes gained and scoring average, putting together another remarkable campaign.
However, he only has one top-10 finish in three appearances at the Scottish Open, and this type of course is not his bread and butter. The Open Championship remains his least successful major with zero top-five finishes, so Cohen is going in a different direction with his Scottish Open picks. "While another top-10 seems more than probable, I believe there are much better values on the board," Cohen said. See who else to fade here.
How to make 2025 Scottish Open picks
Cohen has locked in his best bets for the 2025 Scottish Open and has also selected a golfer at 90-1 odds who has "some good vibes around here." You can only see the picks at SportsLine.
Which golfers should you target for the 2025 Scottish Open, and which longshots could bring a huge payday? Check out the 2025 Scottish Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Eric Cohen's top picks for the 2025 Scottish Open, all from the expert who already nailed Justin Thomas in the RBC Heritage and Ben Griffin in the Charles Schwab Challenge.
2025 Scottish Open odds, field
(odds subject to change)
(odds subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +360
Rory McIlroy +750
Xander Schauffele +2000
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Collin Morikawa +2500
Ludvig Åberg +3000
Robert MacIntyre +3300
Matt Fitzpatrick +3400
Justin Thomas +3500
Viktor Hovland +3500
Sam Burns +4000
Corey Conners +4500
Sepp Straka +5000
Adam Scott +5500
J.J. Spaun +6000
Ryan Fox +6000
Taylor Pendrith +6500
Wyndham Clark +6500
Aaron Rai +6500
Harry Hall +6500
Harris English +7000
Justin Rose +8000
Tom Kim +8000
Si Woo Kim +8000
Sungjae Im +8000
Maverick McNealy +8000
Daniel Berger +9000
Rasmus Højgaard +9000
Nick Taylor +9000
Thomas Detry +9000
Alex Noren +9000
Max Greyserman +9000
Nicolai Højgaard +9000
Thorbjørn Olesen +10000
Niklas Norgaard +10000
Sam Stevens +10000
Byeong Hun An +10000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +10000
Luke Clanton +10000
Keith Mitchell +10000
Brian Harman +10000
Denny McCarthy +11000
Kevin Yu +11000
Aldrich Potgieter +11000
Chris Gotterup +11000
Jake Knapp +11000
Haotong Li +12000
Matt Wallace +12000
Lee Hodges +12000
Michael Kim +12000
Ryan Gerard +12000
Victor Perez +12000
Alex Smalley +12000
Jacob Bridgeman +12000
Erik van Rooyen +12000
Bud Cauley +12000
Thriston Lawrence +12000
Jordan Smith +12000
Andrew Novak +12000
Eugenio Chacarra +15000
Gary Woodland +15000
Jesper Svensson +15000
Marco Penge +15000