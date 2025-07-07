The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open will be the final tune-up before next week's Open Championship, and it's become a marquee event of its own as an event co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour since 2022. Now top players from all around the world look to sharpen up their game there before taking on the year's final major and the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open field is a good one. Scottie Scheffler is the +360 favorite while Rory McIlroy, who won this tournament in 2023, is listed at +750 in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open odds.

The latest golf prop odds from FanDuel also list Scotsman Robert MacIntyre at +600 to finish top five after he won the Genesis Scottish Open last year and finished second in 2023. Before making any 2025 Genesis Scottish Open picks or golf parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen that pays out nearly $1.2 million on a $10 bet. You can also check out a full 2025 Genesis Scottish Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed 15 majors.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800), as well as Aaron Rai (2024 Wyndham Championship +3300), Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000) and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500) all to win.

Then, last month on the Early Wedge show, he nailed Ben Griffin (+4500) to top the leaderboard with Scheffler excluded at the Charles Schwab Classic. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now that Cohen has had a chance to break down the latest PGA Tour odds for the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, he has locked in his betting picks to form a seven-leg golf parlay that pays out nearly $1.2 million for a $10 bettor. New users can check out the latest BetMGM promo code, Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, and bet365 bonus code to get in the action. Then you can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2025 Genesis Scottish Open parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's seven-leg PGA Tour parlay is Ryan Fox to finish in the top 10 for a +210 payout. The 38-year-old from New Zealand is having a breakthrough season in the United States after wins at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May and the RBC Canadian Open in June. He's also a four-time winner on the DP World Tour and he'll be very familiar with the course, despite a mixed history there.

"Since mid-May, Fox has two wins and five top-20s in his last six events. His putter has been nearly automatic, while the irons had been electric before faltering in Connecticut three weeks ago. His only top-20 here was a T12 in 2023, though I believe his recent form will triumph over the mixed course history this week," Cohen told SportsLine. See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here, and be sure to check out the latest DraftKings promo code to potentially boost your bankroll with $150 in bonus buts instantly after your first $5 bet.

Cohen is also backing McIlroy to finish in the top five, a prop that returns +160 in our DraftKings parlay but that you can find for as high as +200 at Caesars for a single play. McIlroy ended a nearly 10-year major championship drought and completed the career grand slam at the 2025 Masters, but has played only five solo events since. After a couple of disappointing performances following his breakthrough at Augusta, he has finished top 10 in his last two starts and he'll be eager to lock in with the Open Championship taking place in his home country next week.

"He won this event in 2023 and finished T4 last year with incredible play off the tee and around the greens. I think he might be the most likely winner but at +750 odds outright, that's not as conducive to a long shot parlay," Cohen said. "Regardless, another top-5 finish seems like a bet worthy of including in this column." See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here and take a look at this Caesars Sportsbook promo code to double your winnings on 10 bets after your first $1 wager.

How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

Cohen has also picked his outright winner and has made five other PGA Tour prop picks for his 2025 Genesis Scottish Open parlay that pays nearly $1.2 million on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a $1.2 million payday on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's weekly $1 million PGA Tour parlay and picks for the Genesis Scottish Open, all from the golf expert who has called eight outright winners since 2023, and find out.