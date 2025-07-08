The long summer of golf heads overseas for a couple weeks as the PGA Tour and DP World Tour joins forces for the co-sanctioned 2025 Scottish Open. Representing the fourth year in which the two tours are coming together for the event, the Scottish Open has seen one big name after another make their way into the winner's circle at the Renaissance Club.

Crowning champions such as Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, the Scottish Open was finally able to place the trophy into the hands of one of their own when Robert MacIntyre made a dramatic 72nd hole birdie in last year's tournament to claim the title. This came one year after McIlroy made a birdie on the same hole in the final round to usurp MacIntyre at the finish line.

The 2025 tournament will one again be appointment viewing as eight of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Rankings tee it up in what will be their final effort to prepare before the last major championship of the season. This crop of players is headlined by none other than Scottie Scheffler, who returns after missing last year's tournament.

While his links record may not jump off the page, Scheffler's form in this part of the world is nevertheless strong. Claiming a podium finish at the 2023 Scottish Open, the world No. 1 has also notched four top-25 finishes in as many Open appearances. He will be sure to factor once again over the next two weeks in Europe.

McIlroy will aim to keep what momentum he garnered at the Travelers Championship while the likes of Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose hope to find some form. Last year's runner-up, Adam Scott, is back in the field, as are PGA Tour staples Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns for what is sure to be another great rendition of the Scottish Open.

2025 Scottish Open schedule

Dates: July 10-13

Location: The Renaissance Club — North Berwick, Scotland

Par: 70 | Yardage: 7,282

2025 Scottish Open field, odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler (7/2): In 14 starts this season, Scheffler has finished inside the top 25 all 14 times, including nine straight trips inside the top 10. The PGA Championship winner continues to do everything well and arrives on this side of the pond for the first time in his career with the putter in order. That could be the club which carries him back into the winner's circle for the fourth time this season as Scheffler has acquitted himself nicely at this event with a couple top 15s in three trips.

Rory McIlroy (15/2): From the highest of highs in 2023, McIlroy made his return last season as the reigning champion after a gut-wrenching defeat at the U.S. Open. Despite this, the Northern Irishman put together a valiant defense and finished T4 -- just his second top-10 finish ever in this tournament. McIlroy has been somewhat quiet since his win at the Masters, but a final-round 67 at Oakmont and a solid showing at the Travelers Championship may have been exactly what the doctor ordered ahead of a return to his native continent.

Xander Schauffele (20-1): Some good -- not a lot of great -- golf has been the story of Schauffele's 2025 campaign. With only one top-10 finish under his belt, the two-time major champion looks to position himself in contention this weekend for the first time all season. It would be unsurprising if he did so as he won the inaugural co-sanctioned event in 2022 to go along with a couple of other top-15 finishes at the Renaissance Club. For as much as been made about his occasionally suspect driver, Schauffele's putter has not been much better. Perhaps the switch in grass types and playing conditions will help him turn the corner.

Tommy Fleetwood (22-1): How does the Englishman come back from the Travelers? Having one hand on the trophy in Connecticut, Fleetwood fell to Keegan Bradley on the 72nd hole and now aims to bounce back in the biggest of ways. He has done everything but win this tournament with four top 10s in his last seven appearances, including a playoff loss in 2020. Fleetwood has been the model of consistency this season, and recent improvement on the greens has allowed him to enter contention more often than not these last few months.

Collin Morikawa (25-1): The two-time major champion quietly finished T4 in this tournament a season ago and returns with a new bagman by his side. Calling upon the services of Billy Foster, Morikawa will hope the veteran's wisdom is enough to push him over the edge. Morikawa continues to strike the ball beautifully, but short game woes have crept back into his bag. Similar to Schauffele, the switch in speed and surface type may prove to be blessing with the blade in hand.

The two-time major champion quietly finished T4 in this tournament a season ago and returns with a new bagman by his side. Calling upon the services of Billy Foster, Morikawa will hope the veteran's wisdom is enough to push him over the edge. Morikawa continues to strike the ball beautifully, but short game woes have crept back into his bag. Similar to Schauffele, the switch in speed and surface type may prove to be blessing with the blade in hand. Ludvig Åberg (30-1)

Robert MacIntyre (33-1)

Matt Fitzpatrick (34-1)

Justin Thomas (35-1)

Viktor Hovland (35-1)

2025 Scottish Open predictions



Ludvig Aberg Winner (30-1): It has not been good from Åberg since the Masters, but this feels like the perfect place (and price) for him to rediscover his mojo. The 54-hole leader in this event a season ago, the Swede stumbled to the finish line with a Sunday 73 to finish T4. He comes back with his driver in good order and his iron play beginning to peak. The short game has held him back, but with a need for creativity amid an unorthodox test, Åberg should be able to rise to the challenge.

Robert MacIntyre Contender (33-1): There aren't too many golfers playing better than MacIntyre at the moment. The Scotsman will be treated to a hero's welcome as he returns to defend his title, and he should have a great chance to do just that. Fresh off a runner-up performance at the U.S. Open and a solid showing at the Travelers, MacIntyre's well-rounded game and familiarity with golf in his home country will serve him well for the third straight year.

Maverick McNealy Sleeper (80-1): He has played some underrated golf this summer with a top-five finish at the Memorial and nice run at the Travelers. McNealy ranks 11th in total strokes gained and 13th in strokes gained tee to green over the last three months. The putter is busting at the seams and waiting to breakout with the Renaissance Club possibly serving as the venue for just that as McNealy finished T16 here in his lone appearance thanks to massive gains on the greens.

