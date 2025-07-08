The PGA Tour heads across the pond this week for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. The tournament is scheduled to get underway on Thursday, July 10, at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The 2025 Scottish Open field is star-studded and headlined by Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa. Scheffler is the +360 (risk $100 to win $360) favorite in the latest 2025 Scottish Open odds. Other top contenders include McIlroy (+750), Schauffele (+2000), and Tommy Fleetwood (+2200). SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen is calling for the field to post low scores throughout the tournament, with the final winning score being Under 261.5 strokes at -115 odds (risk $115 to win $100).

Cohen is also calling for Robert MacIntyre to be the top Scottish finisher in the Scottish Open 2025 field. The 28-year-old has two career PGA Tour wins, and four top-10 finishes in 2025. He notched a second-place finish at the 2025 U.S. Open, and Cohen likes his chances at contending again the week. Before locking in any other 2025 Scottish Open bets, you'll want to see what prop bets Cohen is targeting leading into the tournament.

Cohen, the host of Tuesday's Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube, correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) and Ben Griffin (+4500 w/o Scheffler) to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, as well as four winners last season.

Best prop bets for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open:

Winning Margin: 1 shot (+210)

Tournament to go to a playoff (+360)

Winning Score: Under 261.5 (-115)

Top Scottish: Robert MacIntyre (+115)

In the six editions of this event at The Renaissance Club, not one of them has been decided by more than one stroke.

2019: Playoff

2020: Playoff

2021: Playoff

2022: One Stroke

2023: One Stroke

2024: One Stroke

In the last five weeks on the PGA Tour, we've seena playoff, a two-stroke win (thanks to J.J. Spaun's 64-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole), a one-stroke win, a playoff, and another playoff. So here's how we should bet these two outcomes: 1 unit on a one-shot win (to win 2.1 units) and 0.5 units on a playoff (to win 1.8 units). This way, we would be guaranteed a profit of 1.6 units (one shot win) or 0.8 units (playoff). Now that we've gone through that math, let's ride the trend of another close tournament in Scotland and take our chances. New users can bet $5 and get $150 instantly with this DraftKings promo code.

Winning Score: Under 261.5 (-115)

With perfect weather conditions and little wind, the pros are going to tear apart The Renaissance Club. Since the Genesis Scottish Open changed from a par 71 to a par 70 in 2022, the winning scores have been: 273, 265, and 262. With conditions set to be the easiest we've seen here in years, I expect multiple players to go lower than 260 so I'm confident in the under 261.5.

Top Scottish: Robert MacIntyre (+115)

While nothing is a layup in betting, especially in golf, this one feels pretty darn safe. MacIntyre, who has finished second and first here in the last two years, has to defeat Ewen Ferguson, Calum Hill, Connor Syme, Grant Forrest, and Richie Ramsay. If you can make a case why any of those players is a value against the defending champion and runner-up at last month's U.S. Open, then good luck. This one feels like a multi-unit play as I see Bobby Mac contending again in his home country's biggest event.

You've seen Cohen's top props for this week's event. Now, see the 2025 Scottish Open leaderboard, including forecasted finishes for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and more. Visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 15 golf majors, including the last four Masters, the past two PGA Championships, and three majors in 2024.

Cohen has also built a 2025 Genesis Scottish Open parlay that would pay nearly $1.2 million on a $10 bet. Check it out here and view more PGA Tour advice at SportsLine.