The Scottish Open has become a significant event on the golf schedule ever since it began serving as a partner tournament between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. That has allowed the best players from both tours to come together for a chance to play links golf in preparation for The Open Championship a week later. And while many fans are focused on the British version of the Open next week, the Scottish is a tremendous tournament in its own right.

The biggest names from the PGA Tour are on site at the Renaissance Club with Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg and Collin Morikawa still in contention entering the weekend. Chris Gotterup holds the 36-hole lead, but his advantage is far from comfortable given the heavy hitters inside the top 15 of the leaderboard. While some may be focused on fine tuning for Royal Portrush -- the final major of the season -- time is also running out to pick up a big win on the 2025 campaign.

The Scottish Open is also a nice warm-up for golf fans in the United States as it provides a chance to get ready for The Open viewing schedule that requires some extra coffee for those early morning golf hours. Tournament days end around 3 p.m. ET, which opens the entire late afternoon and evening to get off the couch and possibly play 18 holes of your own.

Here is how you can keep up with all the action across the pond this weekend.

2025 Scottish Open TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 4 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 4:15 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 12-3 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 4 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 4:15 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 12-3 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio