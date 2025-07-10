The Scottish Open has become a significant event on the golf schedule ever since it became a partner tournament between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. That has allowed the best players from both tours to come together for a chance to play some links golf in preparation for The Open Championship a week later.

The biggest names from the PGA Tour will all be on site at the Renaissance Club this week with Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg and Collin Morikawa all among the headliners -- along with hometown favorite and reigning champion Robert MacIntyre. Some of those players are in need of finding something on the links turf in Scotland before they head to Royal Portrush for the final major of the season, as time is running out to pick up a big win on the 2025 campaign.

The Scottish Open is also a nice warm-up for golf fans in the United States as it provides a chance to get ready for The Open viewing schedule that requires some extra coffee for those early morning golf hours. Tee times start at 2 a.m. ET with featured group coverage picking up at 3:15 a.m. The TV window closes at 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 3 p.m. once the tournament shifts to CBS on the weekend.

Here is how you can keep up with all the action across the pond this week.

2025 Scottish Open TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 2 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 3:15 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 2 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 3:15 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 4 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 4:15 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 12-3 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 4 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 4:15 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 12-3 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio