The 2025 Sony Open gets underway from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Thursday, Jan. 9. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers for this event, which features a great mix of proven champions and budding superstars eager to make their mark on the PGA Tour. Major champions like Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley and Brian Harman are expected to be in the mix at the 2025 Sony Open, with 500 FedEx Cup points going to the winner. Matsuyama secured his 11th career PGA Tour title with a historic performance last week at The Sentry and will headline the 2025 Sony Open field. The 2025 Sony Open first-round tee times begin on Thursday at 12:10 p.m. ET.

Matsuyama set a PGA Tour record for the lowest 72-hole score in relation to par at -35 and is listed as the 9-1 favorite (risk $100 to win $900) according to the latest 2025 Sony Open odds. He's followed by Corey Conners (14-1), Tom Kim (20-1) and Russell Henley (20-1) on the PGA odds board. Matsuyama is listed at +190 (risk $100 to win $190) to finish inside the top five (including ties).

2025 Sony Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Sony Open: Matsuyama, an 11-time PGA Tour champion and the odds-on favorite, fails to finish on top of the leaderboard. Matsuyama tied the record for most birdies in a single PGA Tour event with 35 at The Sentry last week.

However, he has never won back-to-back starts on the PGA Tour and has finished T-30 or worse in his past two starts at the Sony Open. Matsuyama also struggled off the tee last season, ranking 132nd in driving accuracy (58.80%) and 160th in total driving (239).

Another surprise: Taylor Pendrith, a 35-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title.

Pendrith secured a top-10 finish at the Sony Open in 2024 and is coming off a 13th-place showing at The Sentry last week. He has all the tools needed to be in the mix again this week at Waialae Country Club. In fact, the 33-year-old currently ranks seventh in putting average (1.629), 12th in greens in regulation percentage (86.11%) and 13th in scoring average (67.50). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 Sony Open bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2025 Sony Open picks

2025 Sony Open odds, favorites

Hideki Matsuyama +900

Corey Conners +1400

Tom Kim +2000

Russell Henley +2000

Byeong Hun An +2200

Keegan Bradley +2500

Robert MacIntyre +2800

Maverick McNealy +2800

Si Woo Kim +3500

Kurt Kitayama +3500

Sahith Theegala +3500

Taylor Pendrith +3500

Luke Clanton +4000

J.T. Poston +4000

Austin Eckroat +4500

Davis Thompson +4500

Brian Harman +4500

Harry Hall +5000

Ben Griffin +5000

Chris Kirk +5500

Sepp Straka +6000

Cam Davis +6000

Daniel Berger +6500

Denny McCarthy +6500

Tom Hoge +6500

Harris English +6500

Thomas Detry +7000

Billy Horschel +7000

Andrew Novak +7000

Mackenzie Hughes +7000

Michael Thorbjornsen +7000

Seamus Power +7500

Stephan Jaeger +8000

Matt Kuchar +8000

Eric Cole +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Nick Dunlap +8000

Doug Ghim +9000

Patrick Fishburn +9000

Michael Kim +9000

Nico Echavarria +9000

Mac Meissner +9000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

J.J. Spaun +10000

Sam Stevens +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Joe Highsmith +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Chandler Phillips +11000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Rico Hoey +11000

Gary Woodland +11000

Adam Svensson +11000

Max McGreevy +11000

Vince Whaley +12000

Adam Hadwin +12000

Nick Taylor +12000

Mark Hubbard +12000

Lee Hodges +12000

Justin Lower +12000

Taylor Moore +12000

C.T. Pan +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Matt McCarty +15000