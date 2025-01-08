The first full-field event of the 2025 season takes place this week when players travel to Waialae Country Club for the 2025 Sony Open. Welcoming veterans, journeymen, rookies and PGA Tour winners, the Sony Open represents a chance for the rest of the circuit to begin their year on the right foot.

A total of 35 players will be making the short trip from Kapalua to Honolulu for the Sony Open following the year's first tournament at the Sentry. Hideki Matsuyama was the man to reign supreme at the Plantation Course and became just the seventh player in PGA Tour history to win both tournaments held in Hawaii.

He will aim to become the third to win both tournaments in the same season as the 2022 tournament winner looks for his second title at Waialae CC. In order to do so, Matsuyama will have to contend with many of the same competitors from last week, including Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim, Russell Henley, Sahith Theegala, Keegan Bradley and Maverick McNealy.

Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Pendrith, Chris Kirk, J.T. Poston, Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat are among the many winners from 2024 to also be in the field and look raise a trophy to ring in the new year. Daniel Berger will continue his march back to relevance while Luke Clanton threatens to become the second amateur in as many years to win on the PGA Tour.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 Sony Open TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 12:10 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12 - 10:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 7 - 10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 7 - 10:30 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 5 - 10:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 12:10 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12 - 10:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 7 - 10:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 7 - 10:30 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 5 - 10:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 1-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 4-6 p.m. on NBC, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 4-6 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 6-8 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 1-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 4-6 p.m. on NBC, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 4-6 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 6-8 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 3-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio