The regular season is officially in the rearview mirror as the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs take center stage this week at the 2025 St. Jude Championship. Welcoming the top 70 players from the regular season -- minus Rory McIlroy, who has chosen to skip the first week of play in Memphis, Tennessee -- the St. Jude Championship will be the grounds on which players jostle to climb inside the coveted top 50 to qualify for the second round of the postseason at the BMW Championship.

The top 50 has taken on added importance in recent years. Those who play themselves inside that mark not only get to continue competing for the FedEx Cup, they also qualify for eight big-money signature events in 2026. With the ability to personalize their schedules accordingly, competitors know just how valuable it is to finish inside the top 50 of the season-long race by the time 72 holes wrap up in Memphis.

That won't be a problem for world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The four-time major champion sits securely atop the FedEx Cup points standings heading into the postseason; he's assured of a spot in the BMW Championship as no one in the field can catch him even with the FedEx Cup points distribution getting quadrupled (regular season wins give out 500 FedEx Cup points while postseason wins give out 2,000).

Others such as Russell Henley, Justin Thomas, Harris English and Sepp Straka find themselves inside the top 10 as well; they will certainly be in the field once the Tour Championship rolls around. With the switch in the format at East Lake, eyes shift to the top 50 bubble at Caves Valley and who may be making the trip to Maryland next week.

World No. 3 Xander Schauffele is in a state of flux as the former Tour Championship winner sits at No. 42 in the FedEx Cup standings. Despite collecting back-to-back top-10 finishes at the Scottish Open and The Open Champoinship, Schauffele is in need of at least a two-way tie for ninth to keep destiny in his own hands and secure his spot on the tee sheet in Baltimore.

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth has gone from No. 50 to No. 48 following the Wyndham Championship, giving himself a bit more breathing room for TPC Southwind. If the three-time major winner finishes in solo third, there is nothing anyone in the field can do to knock him outside the magic number.

Wyndham Clark and Min Woo Lee round out the bubble boys, while Tony Finau (No. 60) and Rickie Fowler (No. 64) highlight those on the outside looking in. Finau and Fowler will need to respectively finish 22nd and 19th -- or better -- to create an opportunity at extending their seasons.

2025 St. Jude Championship schedule

Dates: Aug. 7-10

Location: TPC Southwind — Memphis, Tennessee

Par: 70 | Yardage: 7,288

Purse: $20,000,000

2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs bubble

Rank Player FedEx Cup Points 51 J.T. Poston 850 52 Kurt Kitayama 842 53 Bud Cauley 831 54 Joe Highsmith 828 55 Aaron Rai 811 56 Jhonattan Vegas 783 57 Max Greyserman 768 58 Stephan Jaeger 726 59 Mackenzie Hughes 704 60 Tony Finau 690

2025 St. Jude Championship field, odds

Scottie Scheffler (3-1): It has officially been three years since Scheffler has missed a cut as he returns to the site of his most recent early exit (2022). He has fared much better at TPC Southwind in recent years, including last season when he finished solo 4th for his best result at the par 70. Scheffler comes in having not finished outside the top 10 since The Players Championship and inside the top 25 in all 16 starts of his PGA Tour season.

Xander Schauffele (16-1): The ball striking is beginning to mirror that of 2024 when Schauffele won not one but two majors. The world No. 3 has been the model of consistency since returning from injury as he has eight top-25 finishes in his last 10 starts, including back-to-back top-10 efforts. Despite steadily improving, Schauffele has yet to play himself into true weekend contention in a tournament this year. This could be the spot for him to remedy that situation as he finished runner up to Hideki Matsuyama last year thanks to a final-round 63.

Justin Thomas (22-1): He has not done a whole lot at this venue since winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational back in 2020. The main reason has been the putter as Thomas has struggled on these surfaces, but he comes into this year's tournament amid the best putting season of his career and with new greens to play on given the recent renovation of the property. The driver has been a sore subject in 2025, but Thomas has shown capable on golf courses where that club is not required consistently like this week.

Matt Fitzpatrick (24-1): A lot of converging factors this week for Fitzpartick. The Englishman has finished inside the top 20 in five straight tournaments, four of which have doubled for top 10s including last week's Wyndham Championship. The entirety of his game is buzzing in the right direction, and Fitzpatrick has flashed brilliance at TPC Southwind with three top-six finishes across six appearances.

Tommy Fleetwood (25-1)

Aaron Rai (30-1)

Russell Henley (30-1)

Collin Morikawa (30-1): It is a big postseason for Morikawa. His Ryder Cup positioning has worsened (down to No. 8 in the rankings) and his game has as well following two straight missed cuts at the Scottish Open and The Open. He will have a new bagman alongside as the Billy Foster experience was fruitless overseas. The new perspective is needed. Morikawa's short game has been up-and-down all year, but now his ball striking is beginning to show the same pattern. Lucky for him, this golf course is right up his alley.

Hideki Matsuyama (32-1)

Ludvig Åberg (33-1)

2025 St. Jude Championship picks



Russell Henley Winner (30-1): There aren't too many players playing better than Henley at the moment. Emerging from the other side of a spring slumber, the reliable right hander has been red hot during this summer as he rides four straight top-10 finishes into Memphis, including a pair in major championships. Supremely accurate off the tee, deadly with his scoring clubs and finding his groove on the dance floor, Henley has the look and game to nab the first trophy of the playoffs.

Harris English Contender (45-1): A winner at this golf course more than a decade ago, English struts into the postseason with a renewed confidence following his major championship season that featured not one but two runner-up finishes to Scheffler. An significant step with his iron play has been the reason for his steady play coupled with his always streaky putting. He ranks fifth in this field in total strokes gained over the last three months.

Lucas Glover Sleeper (90-1): You are sensing a theme at this point. Accurate drivers of the golf ball and elite iron players tend to fare well at TPC Southwind -- just ask Glover. Winning this tournament a couple of seasons ago, the 45-year-old should have realistic chance to give it another great go this time around. Before a missed cut at the Wyndham Championship, Glover had three straight top-25 finishes, including a T9 at the Travelers Championship and T5 at the John Deere Classic. This will be the first time he returns to TPC Southwind since his win in 2023.

