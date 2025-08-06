The first event of the 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs brings 69 of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings to Memphis for the St. Jude Championship.

Rory McIlroy is the notable, albeit planned absence from the field, but Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and the rest of the PGA Tour's best will all compete at TPC Southwind. The big battle this week will be at the back end of the standings as the top 50 advance to next week's BMW Championship at Caves Valley.

Locking up one of those top 50 spots not only keeps a player's Tour Championship dreams alive for this year, but it also secures their spot in all eight signature events on the 2026 PGA Tour schedule. That is a big deal given they are the no-cut events on the Tour schedule with the biggest paydays, and some big names are battling to get one of those coveted spots. Rickie Fowler (No. 64), Tony Finau (No. 60) and Aaron Rai (No. 55) are among those with work to do to leap into the top 50, while Min Woo Lee (No. 50), Wyndham Clark (No. 49) and Jordan Spieth (No. 48) all sit just inside that bubble.

Further up, players like Jason Day (No. 37) and Ryan Fox (No. 32) are looking to jump into the top 30 over the next two weeks to make it to the Tour Championship. Daniel Berger (No. 30), Sungjae Im (No. 29) and Viktor Hovland (No. 26) are among those trying to hold on and make it to East Lake.

Here's how you can watch all of those battles on the bubble unfold as players jockey for positions and points while taking on TPC Southwind.

2025 St. Jude Championship TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 8:20 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 8:20 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 8:20 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:00 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8:20 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:00 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Early streaming: 12-2 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio