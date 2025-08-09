The first event of the 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs brings 69 of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings to Memphis for the St. Jude Championship. Rory McIlroy is the notable, albeit planned, absence from the field, but Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and the rest of the PGA Tour's best are all competing at TPC Southwind.

The big battle this week will be at the back end of the standings as the top 50 coming out of Memphis will advance to next week's BMW Championship at Caves Valley just outside Baltimore. Locking up one of those top 50 spots not only keeps a player's Tour Championship dreams alive for this year, it also secures their spot in all eight signature events on the 2026 PGA Tour schedule. That is a big deal given they are the no-cut events on the PGA Tour schedule with the biggest paydays.

Some big names are battling to get one of those coveted spots: Rickie Fowler (No. 64), Tony Finau (No. 60) and Aaron Rai (No. 55) are among those with work to do to leap into the top 50, while Min Woo Lee (No. 50), Wyndham Clark (No. 49) and Jordan Spieth (No. 48) all sit just inside that bubble. Further up, players like Jason Day (No. 37) and Ryan Fox (No. 32) are looking to jump into the top 30 over the next two weeks to make it to the Tour Championship. Daniel Berger (No. 30), Sungjae Im (No. 29) and Viktor Hovland (No. 26) are among those trying to hold on and make it to East Lake.

Akshay Bhatia moved out in front after 18 holes with Tommy Fleetwood going four strokes lower than anyone else in the field over the first two rounds to hold a substantial lead entering Moving Day. Whether Fleetwood will be able to pull through over the remaining 36 holes to claim his first victory on the PGA Tour remains to be seen, but there will be a lot of pressure on his shoulders -- and plenty of serious contenders breathing at his back -- over the duration of the tournament.

Here's how you can watch all of those battles on the bubble unfold as players jockey for positions and points while taking on TPC Southwind.

2025 St. Jude Championship TV schedule

Round 3 - Saturday

Day starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8:20 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:00 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 12-2 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio