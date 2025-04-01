One stop in the Lone Star State is all that remains before major play begins on the 2025 PGA Tour. The 2025 Valero Texas Open begins Thursday at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). Akshay Bhatia is the defending champion and he'll have to hold off a strong 2025 Texas Open field that includes Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama and more if he wants to repeat.
The latest 2025 Texas Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Bhatia at +2800 (risk $100 to win $2,800), while Aberg (+1200) and Fleetwood (+1400) are the favorites.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, is up nearly $9,000 on PGA best bets since June of 2020. This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open.
Now that the 2025 Texas Open field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Here are three Texas Open best bets, based on the model's projections, to target:
Daniel Berger to win (40-1)
After missing two cuts in his first three events, Berger has played extremely well. He had back-to-back T2 finishes at the WM Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational. In total, he hasn't finished worse than T25 in his last five events, so he has a great chance to be at least near the top of the leaderboard this week. The model views him as a top-six contender, making him a strong value at 40-1 to win at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Si Woo Kim to finish top-10 including ties (+550)
Kim is another golfer who struggled early this season with two missed cuts in his first four events. The events he made the weekend for -- The American Express and The Sentry -- both ended with finishes outside the top 30. He's largely surged since then, however, making every cut and finishing T24 or better in the following four events before struggling last week and missing the cut at the Houston Open. Even in that tournament there were positive signs as a he followed a first-round 73 with a 67 on Friday. The model has him finishing ninth, creating a ton of value at this big number.
Jordan Spieth to finish top-20 including ties (+120)
Spieth has two top-20 finishes this season in six events. A fourth-round 72 likely cost him a fourth recently as he finished T28 at the Valspar Championship. The Texas Open is an event the Lone Star State native has historically played well in, however. He has four career top-10 finishes, including a win in 2021 and a runner-up in 2015. He's coming off a T10 last year and the model has him well insider this number, making it a lower-risk play that still brings a plus-money return at +120 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Full Texas Open 2025 picks
The model projects the Texas Open leaderboard, including forecasted finishes for Aberg, Fleetwood and more.
2025 Texas Open odds, field, golfers
2025 Texas Open odds, field, golfers
Ludvig Aberg +1200
Tommy Fleetwood +1400
Corey Conners +1800
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Hideki Matsuyama +2000
Jordan Spieth +2200
Keegan Bradley +2500
Akshay Bhatia +2800
Denny Mccarthy +3000
Si Woo Kim +3500
Keith Mitchell +4000
Tony Finau +4000
Daniel Berger +4000
Tom Kim +4500
Sam Burns +5000
Samuel Stevens +5500
Bud Cauley +5500
Gary Woodland +5500
J.T. Poston +5500
Rico Hoey +6000
Matt Fitzpatrick +6000
Jacob Bridgeman +6000
Jake Knapp +6000
Maverick McNealy +6000
Harry Hall +6500
Charley Hoffman +7000
Ben Griffin +7000
Kurt Kitayama +7000
Andrew Novak +7000
Rickie Fowler +7500
Taylor Moore +7500
Lee Hodges +8000
Patrick Rodgers +8000
Alex Smalley +8000
Brian Harman +8000
Ryan Fox +8000
Justin Rose +8000
Chris Kirk +8000
Thorbjorn Olesen +8000
Ryan Gerard +8000
Matt Kuchar +9000
Seamus Power +9000
Niklas Norgaard +9000
Beau Hossler +9000
Victor Perez +10000
Isaiah Salinda +10000
Matt Wallace +10000
Tom Hoge +10000
Mac Meissner +11000
Sam Ryder +11000
Eric Cole +11000
Jesper Svensson +11000
Cameron Young +11000
Andrew Putnam +11000
Max Mcgreevy +12000
Aldrich Potgieter +12000
Michael Thorbjornsen +12000
Max Homa +12000
Doug Ghim +12000
Matthias Schmid +12000
Vince Whaley +15000
Benjamin James +15000
Sami Valimaki +15000
Joel Dahmen +15000
Ben Martin +15000
Alejandro Tosti +15000
Chan Kim +15000