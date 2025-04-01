One stop in the Lone Star State is all that remains before major play begins on the 2025 PGA Tour. The 2025 Valero Texas Open begins Thursday at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). Akshay Bhatia is the defending champion and he'll have to hold off a strong 2025 Texas Open field that includes Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama and more if he wants to repeat.

Daniel Berger to win (40-1)

After missing two cuts in his first three events, Berger has played extremely well. He had back-to-back T2 finishes at the WM Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational. In total, he hasn't finished worse than T25 in his last five events, so he has a great chance to be at least near the top of the leaderboard this week. The model views him as a top-six contender, making him a strong value at 40-1 to win at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Si Woo Kim to finish top-10 including ties (+550)

Kim is another golfer who struggled early this season with two missed cuts in his first four events. The events he made the weekend for -- The American Express and The Sentry -- both ended with finishes outside the top 30. He's largely surged since then, however, making every cut and finishing T24 or better in the following four events before struggling last week and missing the cut at the Houston Open. Even in that tournament there were positive signs as a he followed a first-round 73 with a 67 on Friday. The model has him finishing ninth, creating a ton of value at this big number.

Jordan Spieth to finish top-20 including ties (+120)

Spieth has two top-20 finishes this season in six events. A fourth-round 72 likely cost him a fourth recently as he finished T28 at the Valspar Championship. The Texas Open is an event the Lone Star State native has historically played well in, however. He has four career top-10 finishes, including a win in 2021 and a runner-up in 2015. He's coming off a T10 last year and the model has him well insider this number, making it a lower-risk play that still brings a plus-money return at +120 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2025 Texas Open odds, field, golfers

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Tommy Fleetwood +1400

Corey Conners +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2000

Jordan Spieth +2200

Keegan Bradley +2500

Akshay Bhatia +2800

Denny Mccarthy +3000

Si Woo Kim +3500

Keith Mitchell +4000

Tony Finau +4000

Daniel Berger +4000

Tom Kim +4500

Sam Burns +5000

Samuel Stevens +5500

Bud Cauley +5500

Gary Woodland +5500

J.T. Poston +5500

Rico Hoey +6000

Matt Fitzpatrick +6000

Jacob Bridgeman +6000

Jake Knapp +6000

Maverick McNealy +6000

Harry Hall +6500

Charley Hoffman +7000

Ben Griffin +7000

Kurt Kitayama +7000

Andrew Novak +7000

Rickie Fowler +7500

Taylor Moore +7500

Lee Hodges +8000

Patrick Rodgers +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Brian Harman +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Justin Rose +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Thorbjorn Olesen +8000

Ryan Gerard +8000

Matt Kuchar +9000

Seamus Power +9000

Niklas Norgaard +9000

Beau Hossler +9000

Victor Perez +10000

Isaiah Salinda +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Tom Hoge +10000

Mac Meissner +11000

Sam Ryder +11000

Eric Cole +11000

Jesper Svensson +11000

Cameron Young +11000

Andrew Putnam +11000

Max Mcgreevy +12000

Aldrich Potgieter +12000

Michael Thorbjornsen +12000

Max Homa +12000

Doug Ghim +12000

Matthias Schmid +12000

Vince Whaley +15000

Benjamin James +15000

Sami Valimaki +15000

Joel Dahmen +15000

Ben Martin +15000

Alejandro Tosti +15000

Chan Kim +15000