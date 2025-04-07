After getting bombarded with scores in the 60s on Thursday and Friday, TPC San Antonio exacted its revenge on the weekend. As the winds picked up, the low scores evaporated and it became a war of attrition at the top of the leaderboard at the 2025 Texas Open.

Emerging victorious was Brian Harman; the 2023 Open champion was able to hold his 36-hole lead through the weekend even as he came back to the field. No one else was able to mount a charge in the tough conditions.

Harman came into Sunday's final round with a three-shot lead over Andrew Novak, but a disastrous close to his front nine put him in a suddenly precarious position. After a 3-over 39 on his way out, Harman was just one ahead of Novak as they made the turn, but a tremendous par save from the bunker on No. 10 steadied the ship and got him back on track.

Much like his Open win, Harman simply would not relent with his short game all weekend, grinding out pars with tough up-and-downs and pouring in putts at key times to keep the field at arm's length. Harman moved back to 11 under after birdies on the 12th and 14th before giving those right back on Nos. 15-16, but he was able to land the plane from there at 9 under for a three-shot win.

A 75 on Sunday isn't usually enough to get a win -- the last time a PGA Tour winner raised a trophy after a Sunday 75 was Jon Rahm at the 2020 Memorial -- but when the best score in the final two groups on Sunday is a 74 (shot by Chad Ramey), all Harman had to do was not completely implode in the wind that was creating chaos for everyone.

It is the fourth career win for the 38-year-old and rather fitting for one of the PGA Tour's ultimate grinders that it came on a brutal weekend for scoring in San Antonio. Grade: A+

2. Ryan Gerard (-6): Gerard wasn't on the radar coming into Sunday, but the former North Carolina star posted one of the best rounds of the day with a 3-under 69 to move up from T17 to solo second. Gerard had it to 7 under after a birdie on No. 14 and could've posted a number to make Harman really look at coming home, but he made three pars and a closing bogey on No. 18 to get in at 6 under.

Still, it's the best finish of his career and continues the best stretch of his career with back-to-back top 10s for the first time after finishing ninth last week in Houston. An under-par performance on Sunday in those conditions -- and being able to battle through a tough week to keep momentum rolling -- is a big confidence boost for the 25-year-old.

"It's kind of weird because this week was completely different from last week. Last week, I hit it really good, and this week, I didn't. I just feel really comfortable. Just a lot of these golf courses, this is my second time seeing 'em. I feel like my game's kind of my floor has gotten a lot higher. My bad weeks, I can still salvage just kind of get something out of [them], and my good weeks, when things start working, it's good."

His performance the last two weeks punched his ticket to the next signature event, the RBC Heritage, in two weeks. That gives Gerard a crack at a big pay day if he can keep up his strong play. Grade: A

T3. Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy (-5): It was a wild weekend for Novak, who went 69-76 to finish in a tie for third with McNealy. As well as he played Saturday -- complete with a bank-shot birdie on the par-3 16th -- his Sunday was equally difficult. It started well with two birdies in his first five holes, and while he had closed the gap to one on Harman, he could never completely reel him in.

Like Harman, he dropped three shots to close the front nine, but unlike the eventual winner, he couldn't capitalize on a few good looks to start his back nine. That seemed to take the wind out of his sails (pun intended). From there, things went a bit off the rails for him with four bogeys and one birdie on his final five holes to slide back into a tie for third. Perhaps Sunday's final round can be a good learning experience for Novak, as it's his second top 3 of the season, but he also will be thinking about the shots that got away for awhile and wondering if he let a great chance to notch his first win slip away. Grade: B+

T5. Bud Cauley, Chan Kim, Patrick Fishburn, Thorbørn Olesen, Ryo Hisatsune, Chad Ramey, Tom Hoge

T12. Jordan Spieth, Henrik Norlander, Alejandro Tosti, Keith Mitchell, Sami Valimaki (-3): A solid finish for Spieth with a 72 on Sunday to finish in a tie for 12th. His weekend was typically Spiethian with some wild tee shots, incredible up-and-downs and a boatload of circles and squares on the card. The real blemish this week was not his 1 over weekend, but the 73 on Friday when low scores were still out there to take him out of the mix after opening at 5 under.

The good news is he appears fully healthy, and his game is starting to trend in the right direction. It's still a rollercoaster every round, but at least now there are typically at least as many high points as lows on that ride. Up next is the Masters, where he's found his A-game in the past, and perhaps a return to the comfortable grounds of Augusta National can get him fully back to his old self. Grade: B-

T33. Patrick Cantlay and six others (+1): Cantlay entered the weekend at 6 under and figured to be a real factor if Harman started to slide back. While Harman did back up to the field, Cantlay could not capitalize and fully ejected with a Sunday 77 to finish well off the pace at 1 over. He has been steady all season, making the cut in all seven starts and finishing in the top 15 four times, but he's also yet to put himself fully in the mix.

This weekend could've been a chance without any big names at the top of the leaderboard and tough conditions causing guys to fall back to pounce on a win, but instead, he fell further than most in the wind. It's never ideal to have your Masters tune-up end in a 74-77 weekend, and confidence won't exactly be at its highest for Cantlay as he makes the flight to Augusta National. Grade: C-

T40. Gary Woodland and six others (+2): Woodland has been grinding all year to regain some of his standing on the PGA Tour after his return from surgery to remove a brain lesion in 2023. While this week wasn't spectacular, he still fought his way to an even par 72 on Sunday to move up from 63rd to 40th on the leaderboard, including a rare highlight on Sunday with an eagle hole-out on the 14th from the bunker. His runner-up last week and another made cut this week helped him move into the Aon Swing 5 along with Gerard, Karl Vilips, Ryo Hitsatsune and Sami Valimaki, earning him a spot in the next signature event at the RBC Heritage. Grade: C+