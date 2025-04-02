The PGA Tour remains in the Lone Star State this week for the 2025 Valero Texas Open set to begin on Thursday, April 3 at TPC San Antonio. The 2025 Texas Open field features plenty of talent, incluing Ludvig Aberg and Tommy Fleetwood. Aberg enters the week as the +1200 (risk $100 to win $1200) in the latest 2025 Texas Open odds. Other top contenders in the field include Fleetwood (+1400), Corey Conners (+1800), Patrick Cantlay (+2000), Hideki Matsuyama (+2000), and Jordan Spieth (+2200). Defending champion Akshay Bhatia is listed as a 28-1 longshot. The total 2025 Texas Open purse is $9.5 million, with the winner taking home $1.71 million and 500 FedEx Cup points.

As we head into the heart of the PGA Tour schedule with the Masters in sight, it is imperative to nail your 2025 Texas one and done picks. Should you use this event to target a favorite like Aberg or Fleetwood? Would it make sense to take a long shot like Matt Fitzpatrick (60-1) or Rickie Fowler (+7500)? Before locking in your 2025 Texas Open one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. In fact, the model is up more than $9,500 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

McClure has been nailing his One and Done picks for the last two years, correctly calling Nick Taylor's epic win at the RBC Canadian Open, as well as Scottie Scheffler's and Jon Rahm's victories as the Masters.

More recently, at last week's Genesis Invitational, a Signature PGA Tour event, McClure' top One and Done pick, Ludvig Aberg, outlasted the field for an outright win. The 26-year-old took home a massive $3.6 million payday for himself and gave his OAD backers a huge bump in their pool's standings.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2025 Texas Open golf tournament and just locked in his one and done picks and PGA predictions. They are a must-see for any player looking for an edge in their One and Done pool. You can only see McClure's Texas Open one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2025 Texas Open One and Done picks

One of McClure's top One and Done picks for the 2025 Texas Open is Daniel Berger. The 31-year-old has four career PGA Tour victories on his professional resume, and has finished in the top-25 or better in six out of his eight starts in 2025. Berger is coming off a T20 against an elite field at The Players Championship

Berger has been outstanding this season, and ranks highly in several key metrics. He enters this week ranked 12th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained (1.334, 13th in strokes gained around-the-green (0.400), and 15th in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.033). With his recent form and his status as one of the most accomplished players in the field, McClure is expecting Berger to be in contention until the end this weekend. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make Texas Open 2025 One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2025 Houston Open one and done picks who was outstanding throughout the 2024 season and is a 60-1 longshot. This player has championship pedigree and has the ability to win any tournament he enters. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure's Texas Open one and done picks at SportsLine.

Who wins the the Texas Open 2025, and which golfers should you target for your PGA one and done picks this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Texas Open 2025 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro who nailed Ludvig Aberg's outright win at the Genesis Invitational, and find out.

