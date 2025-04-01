Only four rounds separate golfers from the first major championship of the season as the 2025 Texas Open plays as appetizer for the main dish that is the Masters next week. Before players make their travel arrangements to Augusta National, they will be faced with dismantling TPC San Antonio, where big numbers lurk around every corner given the tight corridors off the tee.

With the Texas Open marking the final tournament before the Masters, it also represents the final chance for a player to secure his invitation into next week's field. Ben Griffin narrowly missed out on qualifying via the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings last week in Houston and now requires a win in his 13th straight week of action. Others falling in the same bucket include Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell.

Not all need to worry about their place in the field next week, however, as a number of big names tee it up in San Antonio looking to put the finishing touches on their preparations. Masters champions Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth headline the field and are flanked by some of the best players in the world without major titles.

Swedish superstar and Texas Tech alum Ludvig Åberg returns to action following a somewhat disappointing Florida Swing that saw him miss the cut at the Players Championship. His Ryder Cup teammate, Tommy Fleetwood, continues to be the model of consistency on the PGA Tour but remains without a victory in the United States.

Two-time tournament winner Corey Conners appeared primed to add a third title to his mantle while last year's playoff participants Akshay Bhatia and Denny McCarthy are making in roads with their games. Patrick Cantlay, Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Sam Burns and Daniel Berger round out a solid field in the Lone Star State.

2025 Texas Open schedule

Dates: April 3-6

Location: TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) — San Antonio, Texas

Par: 72 | Yardage: 7,438

Purse: $9,500,000

2025 Texas Open field, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ludvig Åberg (12-1): It's been a lot of stop and go from Åberg in the early part of 2025. Battling illness on the West Coast Swing, the Swede got over it and over the finish line at Torrey Pines. Since then, his iron play has lagged ever so slightly and led to a forgettable Florida Swing. He continues to drive the golf ball as well as ever which will come in handy in his third tournament appearance.

It's been a lot of stop and go from Åberg in the early part of 2025. Battling illness on the West Coast Swing, the Swede got over it and over the finish line at Torrey Pines. Since then, his iron play has lagged ever so slightly and led to a forgettable Florida Swing. He continues to drive the golf ball as well as ever which will come in handy in his third tournament appearance. Tommy Fleetwood (14-1): Seems like an ideal week for him to breakthrough. Fleetwood is playing some of the best golf in the world and doing just about everything right in his game. This consistency has led to four straight top-20 finishes including three across his three starts in Florida. He ranks first in total strokes gained and strokes gained tee to green this year among those in the field.

Seems like an ideal week for him to breakthrough. Fleetwood is playing some of the best golf in the world and doing just about everything right in his game. This consistency has led to four straight top-20 finishes including three across his three starts in Florida. He ranks first in total strokes gained and strokes gained tee to green this year among those in the field. Corey Conners (16-1)

Patrick Cantlay (18-1): He is just sort of lurking. The former FedEx Cup champion has four top-15 finishes this season including his last start at the Players Championship where he momentarily got himself into weekend contention before slipping up in the middle of his final round. The reason for this resurgence is Cantlay is once again doing what he does best — gobbling up greens in regulation and making a boat load of putts.

He is just sort of lurking. The former FedEx Cup champion has four top-15 finishes this season including his last start at the Players Championship where he momentarily got himself into weekend contention before slipping up in the middle of his final round. The reason for this resurgence is Cantlay is once again doing what he does best — gobbling up greens in regulation and making a boat load of putts. Jordan Spieth (22-1): There's always something with Spieth and even more so last year at this tournament. The Texan was "driving the piss" out of the golf ball and purposefully playing shots of building roofs. All that led to his final top-10 finish of 2024, but he has returned from his wrist injury with confidence. The 2021 champion has two top 10s already this season and put together the best iron performance in over two years at the Valspar Championship.

There's always something with Spieth and even more so last year at this tournament. The Texan was "driving the piss" out of the golf ball and purposefully playing shots of building roofs. All that led to his final top-10 finish of 2024, but he has returned from his wrist injury with confidence. The 2021 champion has two top 10s already this season and put together the best iron performance in over two years at the Valspar Championship. Hideki Matsuyama (22-1): His short game remains on a different planet. While Matsuyama's ball striking has been checkered at best since his win at The Sentry, his elite level of chipping and pitching has kept him afloat. He has finished inside the top 15 in this tournament in back-to-back years and seems to have a driver in his bag that is cooperating. The iron play and putting has dipped the last month, but those have a way of rebounding quickly for the man from Japan.

His short game remains on a different planet. While Matsuyama's ball striking has been checkered at best since his win at The Sentry, his elite level of chipping and pitching has kept him afloat. He has finished inside the top 15 in this tournament in back-to-back years and seems to have a driver in his bag that is cooperating. The iron play and putting has dipped the last month, but those have a way of rebounding quickly for the man from Japan. Akshay Bhatia (25-1)

Keegan Bradley (25-1)

Denny McCarthy (28-1)

2025 Texas Open predictions



Si Woo Kim Winner (35-1): Last year saw Bhatia punch his ticket into the Masters with a win, and Kim could conceivably follow in those footsteps. The South Korean hasn't had his best stuff this season, but he remains an elite tee-to-green talent, which led to four straight top 25s from Pebble Beach to Bay Hill. He ranks ninth in strokes gained tee to green among those in the field and has four top 25s at TPC San Antonio in his last six trips.

Ben Griffin Contender (50-1): The fatigue factor is real, but let's give it a go. The former loan officer missed out on securing his Masters invitation by the slimmest of margins last week in Houston with his T18 finish and now has to win in order to nab the final spot in the field at Augusta National. His iron play has rebounded following a two-week dip, and he putted these greens beautifully a season ago.

Harry Hall Sleeper (70-1): He'll need a memorable ball striking week, but we saw a short-game master like McCarthy nearly win last season, so it is not unheard of. The Englishman comes into San Antonio fresh off a top 20 in Houston and with all things putting and chipping in good order; he ranks eighth in strokes gained putting and 14th in strokes gained around the green. He's 2-for-2 making his way into the weekend at TPC San Antonio.

